en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Hemmige Honors: Cultural Village Recognizes Achievers in Music, Literature, and Education

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:59 am EST
Hemmige Honors: Cultural Village Recognizes Achievers in Music, Literature, and Education

On December 9, 2023, a unique cultural event unfolded at the Rotary West Auditorium. The Sabha, a distinguished body of intellectuals and artists, honored eight individuals from the quaint village of Hemmige, acclaimed for its legacy of producing notable musicians. The event served as a testament to the significant contributions these individuals have made in diverse fields such as literature, journalism, education, music, and gamaka, a traditional form of Kannada literature.

Recognizing the Torchbearers of Tradition

The felicitation was graced by the presence of several prominent figures. D.T. Prakash, the President of the Mysuru City and District Brahmins Association, was in attendance, as was the esteemed scholar Vid. Dr. T.V. Satyanarayana, and the Income Tax Commissioner, Sowmya Achar. Each played a part in acknowledging the immense value these individuals have brought to their respective fields.

A Rich Tapestry of Talent

Among the awardees were Dr. K. Ramasheshu, acclaimed for his work in Kannada Literature, Dr. Bhargavi Hemmige, recognized for Journalism and Education, and Dr. Padmavathi Narasimhan, a versatile talent in Music and Gamaka. Vamshidhar, an expert in the Flute, Nagaratna Hemmige, a renowned name in Kannada Literature, Ramaprasad and K.R. Nagara, both respected figures in Education, and Hemmige Prashanth, a rising star in Music, were also among the honored individuals.

A Harmonious Finale

Following the ceremony, the audience was treated to a vocal concert by Hemmige S. Prashanth. The disciple of renowned musicians and a performer at prestigious music Sabhas, Prashanth showcased his talent through various compositions and a ragam, tanam, and pallavi in Kambhoji. The event culminated with the distribution of copies of ‘Alwar Acharyarugalu Kanda Srirangaraja,’ a book published by Hemmige Sri Vaishnava Sabha, thereby engraining the event’s commitment to cultural preservation.

0
Arts & Entertainment India Music
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Manali Winter Carnival: A Festive Blend of Art, Culture and Environmental Awareness

By BNN Correspondents

John Vincent Returns to The Lyric Theater for A Night of Music and Stories

By BNN Correspondents

2024: A Landmark Year for Regional Indian Cinema

By BNN Correspondents

'Going Home' Season 2: A Journey Through Compassion and Forgiveness

By BNN Correspondents

'Udal' Set for Digital Release on Saina Play, Hindi Remake in Talks ...
@India · 4 mins
'Udal' Set for Digital Release on Saina Play, Hindi Remake in Talks ...
heart comment 0
‘Aai Kuthe Kay Karte’ Celebrates 1200 Episodes: A Milestone in Marathi Television

By BNN Correspondents

'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' Celebrates 1200 Episodes: A Milestone in Marathi Television
High Card Season 1: A Thrilling Anime Adventure Now Streaming on Crunchyroll

By BNN Correspondents

High Card Season 1: A Thrilling Anime Adventure Now Streaming on Crunchyroll
Solo Leveling: From Web Novel to Anticipated Anime Release of 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Solo Leveling: From Web Novel to Anticipated Anime Release of 2024
Post-Roe v. Wade Overturning Film Aims to Spark Conversation on Bodily Autonomy

By BNN Correspondents

Post-Roe v. Wade Overturning Film Aims to Spark Conversation on Bodily Autonomy
Latest Headlines
World News
Scaling New Heights: Abdulrahman Alabdu's Mission to Pioneer Rock Climbing in Saudi Arabia
21 seconds
Scaling New Heights: Abdulrahman Alabdu's Mission to Pioneer Rock Climbing in Saudi Arabia
ICC Spotlights Future Stars with Women's Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023 Nominations
46 seconds
ICC Spotlights Future Stars with Women's Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023 Nominations
RJD MLA Fateh Bahadur Singh's Remarks Ignite Controversy
56 seconds
RJD MLA Fateh Bahadur Singh's Remarks Ignite Controversy
Vice-President Mutale-Nalumango Brings Comfort and Joy to New Mothers in Zambia
1 min
Vice-President Mutale-Nalumango Brings Comfort and Joy to New Mothers in Zambia
Swerve Strickland Eyes AEW World Championship: A Resolve for 2024
2 mins
Swerve Strickland Eyes AEW World Championship: A Resolve for 2024
Striking Journalists in Turkey Face Legal Pressure from Former Employer Sputnik
2 mins
Striking Journalists in Turkey Face Legal Pressure from Former Employer Sputnik
Modi Criticizes INDIA Bloc and INDI Alliance, Highlights Women Empowerment Initiatives
2 mins
Modi Criticizes INDIA Bloc and INDI Alliance, Highlights Women Empowerment Initiatives
PainReform's PRF-110 Outperforms Competitors in Postoperative Pain Relief Test
3 mins
PainReform's PRF-110 Outperforms Competitors in Postoperative Pain Relief Test
Trump Appeals Ballot Exclusion in Maine and Colorado
3 mins
Trump Appeals Ballot Exclusion in Maine and Colorado
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
12 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app