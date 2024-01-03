Hemmige Honors: Cultural Village Recognizes Achievers in Music, Literature, and Education

On December 9, 2023, a unique cultural event unfolded at the Rotary West Auditorium. The Sabha, a distinguished body of intellectuals and artists, honored eight individuals from the quaint village of Hemmige, acclaimed for its legacy of producing notable musicians. The event served as a testament to the significant contributions these individuals have made in diverse fields such as literature, journalism, education, music, and gamaka, a traditional form of Kannada literature.

Recognizing the Torchbearers of Tradition

The felicitation was graced by the presence of several prominent figures. D.T. Prakash, the President of the Mysuru City and District Brahmins Association, was in attendance, as was the esteemed scholar Vid. Dr. T.V. Satyanarayana, and the Income Tax Commissioner, Sowmya Achar. Each played a part in acknowledging the immense value these individuals have brought to their respective fields.

A Rich Tapestry of Talent

Among the awardees were Dr. K. Ramasheshu, acclaimed for his work in Kannada Literature, Dr. Bhargavi Hemmige, recognized for Journalism and Education, and Dr. Padmavathi Narasimhan, a versatile talent in Music and Gamaka. Vamshidhar, an expert in the Flute, Nagaratna Hemmige, a renowned name in Kannada Literature, Ramaprasad and K.R. Nagara, both respected figures in Education, and Hemmige Prashanth, a rising star in Music, were also among the honored individuals.

A Harmonious Finale

Following the ceremony, the audience was treated to a vocal concert by Hemmige S. Prashanth. The disciple of renowned musicians and a performer at prestigious music Sabhas, Prashanth showcased his talent through various compositions and a ragam, tanam, and pallavi in Kambhoji. The event culminated with the distribution of copies of ‘Alwar Acharyarugalu Kanda Srirangaraja,’ a book published by Hemmige Sri Vaishnava Sabha, thereby engraining the event’s commitment to cultural preservation.