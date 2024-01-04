Hemalatha Senathipathi: Reviving Traditional Metal Art Through Sculptures and Paintings

Hemalatha Senathipathi, an artist hailing from Chennai, has etched her name in the world of copper metal repousse reliefs, metal sculptures, and acrylic paintings. Her journey into the world of art was ignited by her father, an accomplished metal artist himself, who inspired Hemalatha to experiment with scrap metal. Her first creation was a pendant, a small yet significant step towards her future profession in the world of art.

The Journey of an Artist

At the tender age of 18, Hemalatha made the bold decision to dive headfirst into the challenging realm of metal art. This was an art form that saw its heyday during the 70s and 80s when artists would create metal sculptures to fund their canvas purchases for painting. Hemalatha’s dedication to the craft of metal art and her unwavering commitment to traditional methods, despite the rapid technological advancements in the world of art, has garnered her recognition on multiple fronts. Notably, she has been honored with the Tamil Nadu State Award in 1991 and again in 2019 for her exceptional copper metal sculptures.

Connecting with Culture

Hemalatha’s work is deeply rooted in Indian culture and mythology. Her creations are not just pieces of art, but narratives and expressions of emotions that she believes cannot be encapsulated in her sculptures alone. For over 30 years, Hemalatha has been a stalwart in the traditional arts scene, participating in more than 100 group shows and organizing six solo shows.

Exhibition: A Display of Dedication

Her most recent exhibition, titled ‘Contemporary Sculptures, Metal Reliefs and Paintings,’ is a testament to her continuous dedication to learning and experimentation within the realm of Indian folk arts. The exhibition, showcasing 56 of her creations, a significant portion of which were made exclusively for the event, is being held at The Theosophical Society in Adyar, from January 5 to 26.

With her deep-rooted commitment to the traditional arts and her dedication to preserving and promoting it, Hemalatha Senathipathi’s work has become a powerful symbol of the enduring value of traditional arts in a rapidly modernizing world.