en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Artists/Artwork

Hemalatha Senathipathi: Reviving Traditional Metal Art Through Sculptures and Paintings

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:41 pm EST
Hemalatha Senathipathi: Reviving Traditional Metal Art Through Sculptures and Paintings

Hemalatha Senathipathi, an artist hailing from Chennai, has etched her name in the world of copper metal repousse reliefs, metal sculptures, and acrylic paintings. Her journey into the world of art was ignited by her father, an accomplished metal artist himself, who inspired Hemalatha to experiment with scrap metal. Her first creation was a pendant, a small yet significant step towards her future profession in the world of art.

The Journey of an Artist

At the tender age of 18, Hemalatha made the bold decision to dive headfirst into the challenging realm of metal art. This was an art form that saw its heyday during the 70s and 80s when artists would create metal sculptures to fund their canvas purchases for painting. Hemalatha’s dedication to the craft of metal art and her unwavering commitment to traditional methods, despite the rapid technological advancements in the world of art, has garnered her recognition on multiple fronts. Notably, she has been honored with the Tamil Nadu State Award in 1991 and again in 2019 for her exceptional copper metal sculptures.

Connecting with Culture

Hemalatha’s work is deeply rooted in Indian culture and mythology. Her creations are not just pieces of art, but narratives and expressions of emotions that she believes cannot be encapsulated in her sculptures alone. For over 30 years, Hemalatha has been a stalwart in the traditional arts scene, participating in more than 100 group shows and organizing six solo shows.

Exhibition: A Display of Dedication

Her most recent exhibition, titled ‘Contemporary Sculptures, Metal Reliefs and Paintings,’ is a testament to her continuous dedication to learning and experimentation within the realm of Indian folk arts. The exhibition, showcasing 56 of her creations, a significant portion of which were made exclusively for the event, is being held at The Theosophical Society in Adyar, from January 5 to 26.

With her deep-rooted commitment to the traditional arts and her dedication to preserving and promoting it, Hemalatha Senathipathi’s work has become a powerful symbol of the enduring value of traditional arts in a rapidly modernizing world.

0
Artists/Artwork Arts & Entertainment India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Artists/Artwork

See more
2 hours ago
Art League of Ocean City: 60 Years of Artistic and Community Triumphs
Marking its 60th anniversary in 2023, the Art League of Ocean City celebrated its most successful year to date, not just in terms of programs and finances, but as a vibrant community hub that goes beyond displaying art. Under the strategic leadership of Executive Director Rina Thaler, the league has expanded its outreach, touching lives
Art League of Ocean City: 60 Years of Artistic and Community Triumphs
Phillips London to Host Major Art Sale Featuring Warhol, Chagall, Banksy, and More
5 hours ago
Phillips London to Host Major Art Sale Featuring Warhol, Chagall, Banksy, and More
Melbourne's narrm ngarrgu Library: More Than Just Books
7 hours ago
Melbourne's narrm ngarrgu Library: More Than Just Books
DESIGNPhilippines Pavilion to Spotlight Filipino Design at Maison et Objet 2024
2 hours ago
DESIGNPhilippines Pavilion to Spotlight Filipino Design at Maison et Objet 2024
Chesterton Art Center Honors MLK Day with Unique Community Event
2 hours ago
Chesterton Art Center Honors MLK Day with Unique Community Event
Artnet Reporter Katya Kazakina Wins Journalism Award for Art Market Coverage
3 hours ago
Artnet Reporter Katya Kazakina Wins Journalism Award for Art Market Coverage
Latest Headlines
World News
Alabama Linebacker Deontae Lawson to Return for Another Season
17 seconds
Alabama Linebacker Deontae Lawson to Return for Another Season
New Year's Eve Turns Tragic: Houston Woman Struck by Stray Bullet
27 seconds
New Year's Eve Turns Tragic: Houston Woman Struck by Stray Bullet
2024: A Monumental Year in Global Politics
41 seconds
2024: A Monumental Year in Global Politics
Revving Up the Streets: The Arrival of Street-Legal Race Engine Cars
49 seconds
Revving Up the Streets: The Arrival of Street-Legal Race Engine Cars
Youngstown City Council Assigns Committee Responsibilities
57 seconds
Youngstown City Council Assigns Committee Responsibilities
Arkansas Razorbacks: A Retrospective Look at the 2022-23 Journey
2 mins
Arkansas Razorbacks: A Retrospective Look at the 2022-23 Journey
Golden Bulls Triumph over Flying Leopards in Intense CBA Match
2 mins
Golden Bulls Triumph over Flying Leopards in Intense CBA Match
Em Rusciano Spotlights Perimenopause, Urges Women to Prioritize Health
3 mins
Em Rusciano Spotlights Perimenopause, Urges Women to Prioritize Health
Argentina Football Association Eyes Friendly Match in Football-Frenzied Kerala
3 mins
Argentina Football Association Eyes Friendly Match in Football-Frenzied Kerala
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
6 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app