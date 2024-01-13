Hellenic Book Club of New York Kicks Off the Year with Tradition and Transitions

The Hellenic Book Club of New York ushered in the new year with a meeting steeped in tradition and camaraderie at the Archdiocesan Hellenic Cultural Center in Astoria. This gathering, a fundamental part of the club’s annual calendar, reverberated with the warmth of shared culture and the inquisitive spirit of its members.

Traditions and Transitions

The event was marked by the ceremonial cutting of the vasilopita, a Greek cake symbolizing prosperity and luck for the upcoming year. Hidden within its layers is a coin, the finder of which is said to be bestowed with good fortune. This year, the lucky recipients were Dina and Eleni, whose joy became a shared celebration for the group.

Book Exchanges and Intellectual Stimulus

Club President, Jeannie Kouros, began the gathering with a heartfelt speech, welcoming old members and new faces alike. In a gesture of support for the Hellenic Cultural Center, she donated a selection of books previously read by the club to the HCC Artistic Director, Alex Ammohostianos. The meeting also involved members diving into the world of Eleni Karipidis’ book, ‘Coffee Reading’, a testament to their intellectual appetite and collective pursuit of knowledge.

A Look Ahead

Looking forward, the club announced their next literary voyage would be into the pages of ‘Arrested Song’ by Irena Karafilly. With anticipation for the February meeting already brewing, Kouros took to social media to share highlights from the event and express her wishes for a speedy recovery to members who were unable to attend due to illness.

As the New York Hellenic Book Club embarks on another year of shared reading and cultural exchange, the echoes of this gathering serve as a reminder of the bonds forged through literature and the power of tradition to connect us all.