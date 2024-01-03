Helen Knott’s ‘Becoming a Matriarch’: An Intimate Journey of Grief, Identity, and Transformation

Helen Knott, a celebrated author of Dane Zaa, Cree, Matis, and mixed European descent, delves into a deeply personal journey in her second memoir, ‘Becoming a Matriarch’. The book, a poignant exploration of grief, identity, and transformation, centers around the profound impact of losing her mother and grandmother within a six-month timeframe. This period, a crucible of loss, led Knott on a path of surrender to the Creator and an openness to transformation.

Heartfelt Connections and Shared Grief

During her book tour in Ontario, Knott experienced a profound connection with women who identified with her language of shared grief. The experience affirmed her belief in the crucial role of human-to-human connections. In her memoir, Knott emphasizes the importance of not polarizing emotions, promoting a nuanced understanding of the human experience.

Indigenous Trauma, Women, and the Land

Knott delves into the complex relationship between Indigenous trauma, women, and the land. Through her writing, she underscores the violence inflicted on Indigenous lands and how it mirrors the violence endured by Indigenous women. She carefully draws parallels between a woman’s body and the land, weaving a compelling narrative that speaks of the deep-rooted connection between the two.

Guidance from Spirits and Personal Truths

As she embarked on her writing journey for the memoir, Knott invited the spirits of her mother and grandmother to guide her. This spiritual assistance helped her uncover personal truths such as co-dependency within her family and patterns of martyrdom. She also learned the importance of holding certain experiences close, choosing not to share everything publicly, a departure from her previous work, ‘In My Own Moccasins: A Memoir of Resilience’.

Defining a New Role

With the passing of her mother, grandmother, and mother’s eldest sister, Knott steps into the role of matriarch. She aims to define this role on her own terms, bolstered by her strong connection to the land and her spirituality. ‘Becoming a Matriarch’, published by Knopf Canada, is now available in print and as an audio book, offering readers a glimpse into Knott’s transformative journey.