en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Helen Knott’s ‘Becoming a Matriarch’: An Intimate Journey of Grief, Identity, and Transformation

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:17 am EST
Helen Knott’s ‘Becoming a Matriarch’: An Intimate Journey of Grief, Identity, and Transformation

Helen Knott, a celebrated author of Dane Zaa, Cree, Matis, and mixed European descent, delves into a deeply personal journey in her second memoir, ‘Becoming a Matriarch’. The book, a poignant exploration of grief, identity, and transformation, centers around the profound impact of losing her mother and grandmother within a six-month timeframe. This period, a crucible of loss, led Knott on a path of surrender to the Creator and an openness to transformation.

Heartfelt Connections and Shared Grief

During her book tour in Ontario, Knott experienced a profound connection with women who identified with her language of shared grief. The experience affirmed her belief in the crucial role of human-to-human connections. In her memoir, Knott emphasizes the importance of not polarizing emotions, promoting a nuanced understanding of the human experience.

Indigenous Trauma, Women, and the Land

Knott delves into the complex relationship between Indigenous trauma, women, and the land. Through her writing, she underscores the violence inflicted on Indigenous lands and how it mirrors the violence endured by Indigenous women. She carefully draws parallels between a woman’s body and the land, weaving a compelling narrative that speaks of the deep-rooted connection between the two.

Guidance from Spirits and Personal Truths

As she embarked on her writing journey for the memoir, Knott invited the spirits of her mother and grandmother to guide her. This spiritual assistance helped her uncover personal truths such as co-dependency within her family and patterns of martyrdom. She also learned the importance of holding certain experiences close, choosing not to share everything publicly, a departure from her previous work, ‘In My Own Moccasins: A Memoir of Resilience’.

Defining a New Role

With the passing of her mother, grandmother, and mother’s eldest sister, Knott steps into the role of matriarch. She aims to define this role on her own terms, bolstered by her strong connection to the land and her spirituality. ‘Becoming a Matriarch’, published by Knopf Canada, is now available in print and as an audio book, offering readers a glimpse into Knott’s transformative journey.

0
Arts & Entertainment Canada
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Maroon 5 Teases New Music in 2024: A New Album on the Horizon?

By BNN Correspondents

XCOM Director Jake Solomon's Fascination for Life Simulation Games

By Salman Khan

Serpil Yeter's 'See Another': An Artistic Journey through Istanbul's Markets

By BNN Correspondents

Nigerian Actor Mike Ezu Wows with Fluent Twi; Michael Blackson Returns to Roots

By BNN Correspondents

Salman Khan Dives into History with 'Bull': A Retelling of Operation C ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 4 mins
Salman Khan Dives into History with 'Bull': A Retelling of Operation C ...
heart comment 0
Pokemon Go Kicks Off 2024 with First Community Day Event in India

By Salman Khan

Pokemon Go Kicks Off 2024 with First Community Day Event in India
Bella Shmurda Commemorates Late Rapper Mohbad’s 28th Posthumous Birthday

By BNN Correspondents

Bella Shmurda Commemorates Late Rapper Mohbad’s 28th Posthumous Birthday
Actor Sathish to Star in Dark Comedy ‘Vithaikkaran’, Set for February 2024 Release

By BNN Correspondents

Actor Sathish to Star in Dark Comedy 'Vithaikkaran', Set for February 2024 Release
Caribbean Countries Teased for Eurovision 2024 Participation: A Major Shift in Tradition

By Bijay Laxmi

Caribbean Countries Teased for Eurovision 2024 Participation: A Major Shift in Tradition
Latest Headlines
World News
Biden Acknowledges Border Crisis Amid Mounting Pressure for Stricter Policies
10 seconds
Biden Acknowledges Border Crisis Amid Mounting Pressure for Stricter Policies
Over 200 International Observers and Journalists to Monitor Unspecified Event
13 seconds
Over 200 International Observers and Journalists to Monitor Unspecified Event
Sri Lanka's Dilshan Madushanka Nominated for ICC Men's Emerging Cricketer of 2023
27 seconds
Sri Lanka's Dilshan Madushanka Nominated for ICC Men's Emerging Cricketer of 2023
Three-Day Water Diet: A Road to Enhanced Health, Explained by Dr. Jin W. Sung
41 seconds
Three-Day Water Diet: A Road to Enhanced Health, Explained by Dr. Jin W. Sung
UK's DWP to Increase Benefit Payments Amid Rising Living Costs
1 min
UK's DWP to Increase Benefit Payments Amid Rising Living Costs
Lennie Lawrence Steps In As Caretaker Manager for Hartlepool United
1 min
Lennie Lawrence Steps In As Caretaker Manager for Hartlepool United
World Endurance Championship 2024: A Golden Era Shadowed by Sustainability Concerns
1 min
World Endurance Championship 2024: A Golden Era Shadowed by Sustainability Concerns
Amy Dowden: A Dance with Cancer and Hopes for a New Year
1 min
Amy Dowden: A Dance with Cancer and Hopes for a New Year
South Dakota's Multi-Faceted Strategy: Healthcare, Politics, Environment and More
2 mins
South Dakota's Multi-Faceted Strategy: Healthcare, Politics, Environment and More
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
1 hour
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
1 hour
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
5 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
8 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
10 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
10 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app