Helen Flanagan Sparks Internet Buzz with Ann Summers’ Valentine’s Day Lingerie Collection Showcase

Former ‘Coronation Street’ star Helen Flanagan recently ignited the internet by showcasing Ann Summers’ Valentine’s Day lingerie collection. The 33-year-old actress and renowned influencer displayed her enviable figure in an array of outfits, including a sheer chemise and a vibrant, colorful lingerie set. Her glamorous shots were accentuated by high heels and a playful pose with a giant bunny.

Power Couples Campaign and a Reunion

Flanagan was a celebrated participant in the ‘Power Couples’ campaign alongside other notable figures including Janey and Roger from ‘My Mum, Your Dad,’ Lucie Rose Donlan from ‘Love Island,’ and prominent hairstylist James Johnson. Their collective allure added a glittering star-power to the campaign. In addition to her professional engagements, Helen also found time for personal connections. She was recently reunited with her ‘Coronation Street’ on-screen family, Sally Dynevor and Brooke Vincent, at a wellness event in Manchester. Trading glamour for comfort, Helen opted for a casual, makeup-free look as she joined them for a day focused on wellbeing. The reunion was further brightened by the presence of Sally’s daughter Hattie and Brooke’s cousin Ellie Leach, the ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ champion.

Possible Return to ‘Coronation Street’

Since leaving ‘Coronation Street’ in 2018 to concentrate on her family, Helen has been away from the show. However, in a recent interaction with OK!, she hinted at a potential return. She expressed a desire to reprise her role as Rosie Webster, imagining a storyline where Rosie evolves into a mother. This revelation has piqued the interest of her fans who have been eagerly waiting for her return to the popular soap opera.

Helen’s Time on ‘I’m A Celebrity All Stars’

Helen candidly shared anecdotes from her stint on ‘I’m A Celebrity All Stars,’ including the challenges she faced in maintaining continuity on the set of ‘Coronation Street’ due to her varying fake tan shades. Her honesty and openness about these challenges provide a fascinating glimpse into the backstage realities of the television industry.