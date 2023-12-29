Helen Flanagan Dismisses Rumors of Christmas with David Haye, Reunites with Children in Bali

Helen Flanagan, recognized for her portrayal of Rosie Webster in the acclaimed soap opera ‘Coronation Street,’ has addressed the swirling rumors about her holiday celebrations. Speculation had been rife that Flanagan was planning to spend her Christmas holidays in the company of David Haye, the former professional boxer. However, the actress has now stepped forward to categorically dismiss these rumors.

Rumors Quashed

Flanagan has publicly confirmed that the stories circulating about her supposed holiday plans with Haye are entirely baseless. She took this opportunity to clear the air, ensuring her fans and the global audience understand the situation from her viewpoint.

Reality of Festive Plans

The actual nature of Flanagan’s Christmas plans was not revealed. Nevertheless, it’s evident that the rumors linking her with David Haye were unfounded. The source of these rumors remains unknown, as does the reason they linked the actress with the boxer in this particular context.

Reunion with Children

Contrary to the rumors, Flanagan reunited with her three children for a luxury trip to Bali after spending Christmas apart. The actress shared her arduous journey on Instagram, revealing her struggle to keep her young children occupied during a 16-hour flight. Despite the challenging journey, she expressed joy in reuniting with her children after seven days apart.