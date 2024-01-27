Heisk: The All-Female Scottish Band Championing Gender Diversity

It was in the vibrant ambience of the Celtic Connections Festival Club six years ago that the inception of Heisk, an all-female band, took place, under the headship of Catrina Hawkesworth. The band, named Heisk - an Orcadian term signifying a state of nervous excitement or flurry - embodies the essence of energetic Scottish roots music and proposes to bolster gender diversity within the music industry.

Heisk's Debut Album: A Testament to Female Power

Heisk's self-titled debut album, released in 2021, stands as a testament to the power of women in the music industry. The album was entirely birthed, nurtured, and promoted by women, marking a significant milestone in the industry that has often been male-dominated. Despite facing challenges in finding female engineers, producers, and videographers, the band remained steadfast in their commitment to promote women in music.

Fostering the Next Generation of Female Musicians

With an unwavering conviction to uplift women and non-binary individuals in the music industry, Heisk initiated a mentoring program. This initiative, supported by Creative Scotland, ran from March to November, offering mentorship in various aspects such as studio recording, marketing, sound production, business, and instrumental skills. Music student Amber Blake, under the mentorship of Heisk's fiddle player Isla Callister, shared her enlivening experience and the opportunity to co-compose with Callister, adding another feather to the band's cap.

Heisk: A Beacon of Inspiration

Isla Callister, who also studies at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, recognizes the attention that the all-woman lineup garners and cites other female-led groups like Kinnaris Quintet, the Shee, and the Poozies. Catrina, in her pursuit to tackle inequality in traditional music, co-founded the Bit Collective. With women comprising only 33% of performers at Scottish folk festivals last year, Heisk's mission assumes significant importance. Over the band's six-year tenure, Catrina has observed a positive shift in the number of women in the music scene. With the release of their new album 'Headstrong', Heisk continues to inspire, including at an educational concert for children, propagating the visibility of women in music.