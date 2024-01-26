Heidi Klum and DJ Tiësto Unveil 'Sunglasses At Night' Cover for 'Germany's Next Topmodel'

International supermodel and television host Heidi Klum, and world-renowned DJ Tiësto, have joined creative forces to reinvent Corey Hart's iconic track 'Sunglasses At Night.' This modern cover is destined to be the theme song for the forthcoming season of 'Germany's Next Topmodel,' a show currently hosted and filmed by Klum in Los Angeles. The visualizer for the song presents Klum in an array of atmospheric settings, striking poses while donning sunglasses. Promotional teasers for the song included Klum in a bold display on a beach, adorned only with bikini bottoms, a fur coat, and sunglasses.

Unveiling a New Sound

The release of this cover marks Klum's third musical venture, a journey that she has undertaken with remarkable enthusiasm despite acknowledging her own vocal limitations. She has embraced the challenge, adjusting her naturally high-pitched voice to a lower octave for this track. In this endeavor, Klum has opted not to seek assistance from her musician husband or brother-in-law, underlining her belief that music can be created even by those not blessed with perfect voices, as long as they can channel the right vibe.

Merging Fashion, Music, and Celebrity

In her conversation with Rolling Stone, Klum expressed her admiration for Tiësto, whom she reveres as her 'EDM god.' She also revealed that Corey Hart, the original artist, had given his seal of approval for their cover of his classic hit. The collaboration between Klum and Tiësto represents a potent blend of the fashion world, the music industry, and celebrity influence. The track aims to encapsulate the glamour and club scene associated with Klum's illustrious modeling career.

Future Collaborations

Both artists have expressed their excitement for this project, hinting that there may be more music collaborations on the horizon. The single, which was exclusively premiered with Rolling Stone, will be available from January 26th. Klum remains hopeful that their rendition of 'Sunglasses At Night' will inspire listeners to dance, preferably while wearing sunglasses, contributing to the euphoria of the club scene.