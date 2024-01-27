Heidi Klum Joins DJ Tiësto to Revive 'Sunglasses at Night'

German-American supermodel, Heidi Klum, has once again graced the music industry with her presence, this time through a rendition of Corey Hart's '80s hit, 'Sunglasses at Night', produced by the celebrated Dutch EDM artist, Tiësto. This track is not merely a musical adventure but will also serve as the theme song for the forthcoming season of 'Germany's Next Topmodel', a reality show hosted by Klum herself.

Collaboration with Tiësto: A New Dance Anthem?

Heidi Klum's new single marks her third official foray into the music scene and is expected to become a new dance anthem. The Dutch DJ and Grammy Award winner, Tiësto, collaborated with Klum to breathe new life into the 1983 new wave song. The single combines cool beats, a touch of sexiness, and an intensely addictive, hypnotic dance beat. The track's debut during a Tiësto set in Las Vegas has intensified the anticipation for its reception.

Heidi Klum: A Multifaceted Talent

Beyond her successful modeling career and her role as a judge on 'America's Got Talent', Klum's musical catalog includes previous collaborations with Snoop Dogg and a Christmas song. Her recent single, which is a club-ready remake of Corey Hart's hit, will serve as the promotional track for season 19 of 'Germany's Next Top Model'. In an interview, Klum expressed her love for music, her experiences with nightlife, and her enthusiasm for attending festivals like Burning Man and Coachella.

From Fashion to Music

Heidi Klum's reputation extends beyond her modeling career. Her impeccable fashion sense and her ventures into the music industry have showcased her versatility. Recently, she celebrated the launch of her new single in Miami, sporting a sparkling disc mini dress, and dancing on stage with Tiësto and former Victoria's Secret model, Karolína Kurková. Heidi continues to update her fans via Instagram, sharing her life's highlights and fashion choices.