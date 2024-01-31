Heart Set to Rock WinStar's Lucas Oil Live Arena this May

The iconic rock band Heart, featuring the dynamic duo of Ann and Nancy Wilson, is set to electrify the stage at WinStar World Casino and Resort's Lucas Oil Live arena on May 3. Known for their timeless hits such as "Crazy on You", "Barracuda", and "Alone", Heart's music has resonated with audiences worldwide, selling over 35 million records and producing 20 top-forty chart singles.

A Legendary Band's Journey Through the Decades

Heart's impressive track record stretches across four decades with top ten albums gracing the Billboard charts from the 1970s through 2010. Their unique blend of rock and folk influences, coupled with the powerful vocals of the Wilson sisters, has ensured their music remains relevant and adored by diverse audiences.

Lucas Oil Live: A Modern Entertainment Haven

Lucas Oil Live, the venue for Heart's upcoming performance, is a recent addition to the WinStar World Casino and Resort, opening its doors in 2023. Built to accommodate 6,500 spectators, the arena offers three levels of premium seating, eight concession stands, a VIP lounge, and private suites, aiming to provide a top-notch entertainment experience for all attendees.

A Star-Studded Spring Lineup

Heart is joining an illustrious spring lineup at Lucas Oil Live, sharing the stage with music legends like Diana Ross, Lionel Richie, and country music stars such as Alabama, Brooks & Dunn, and Jason Aldean. Tickets for Heart's performance will be available for purchase starting February 2 via SeatGeek, offering fans an opportunity to witness a memorable performance by this legendary rock band.