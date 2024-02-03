Heart Evangelista and Lee Min-ho Spark Fan Excitement at Fendi Event

International celebrities gathered for the launch of Fendi's new boutique at the upscale Siam Paragon shopping center in Bangkok, Thailand. Among them were the Philippine socialite and artist, Heart Evangelista, and South Korean actor, Lee Min-ho, who serves as a Fendi ambassador. The duo, along with several other high-profile attendees, created a splash on social media, particularly among Heart's fanbase, who enjoyed seeing their idol rubbing shoulders with some of the biggest names in the Asian entertainment industry.

Fendi's Star-studded Event

The opening of the Fendi boutique brought together a host of celebrities from across the region. Thai actor Mario Maurer, Singaporean celebrities Mae Tan and Desmond Tan, and Thai actress Bella Ranee Campen were among those who joined Heart and Lee at the event. Heart, known for her impeccable fashion sense, stole the show by donning an outfit straight from Fendi's Spring/Summer 2024 collection, which she had recently admired during Paris Fashion Week.

A Social Media Sensation

The event was a hit on social media, with fans of Heart expressing their enthusiasm and humorously sharing their jealousy online. The Philippine socialite did not disappoint her followers, sharing a photograph of her with Lee Min-ho, along with Mae Tan, Desmond Tan, and Bella Ranee Campen. Excitement and speculation swirled around the interactions between Heart and Lee, two of the most influential figures in the Asian entertainment industry.

The Celebrity Circuit

This recent event isn't Heart's only brush with international fame. She was spotted at the Fendi Spring/Summer 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week, sitting next to Mina from the K-pop group Twice. She also rubbed shoulders with Hollywood A-listers Zendaya, Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava, as well as South Korean actress Song Hye-kyo, and French actress Adèle Exarchopoulos. As for Lee Min-ho, fans eagerly await his upcoming appearances in the series 'Ask The Stars' and the film 'Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint', where he'll share screen space with stars like Ahn Hyo-seop, Chae Soo-bin, and Jisoo from Blackpink.