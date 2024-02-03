Heart Evangelista and Lee Min-ho: A Star-Studded Encounter at Bangkok's Fendi Event

In a striking assembly of stars, Philippine socialite-artist Heart Evangelista and Korean actor Lee Min-ho captivated the limelight at a recent Fendi event in Bangkok, Thailand. The occasion marked the opening of a new Fendi boutique nestled within the high-end contours of the Siam Paragon shopping center.

Stars Align at the Fendi Boutique Opening

The event, hosted by the Italian luxury fashion house Fendi, saw Heart Evangelista and Lee Min-ho, among other celebrities, gracing the occasion. Clad in a matching turtleneck and wrap skirt from Fendi's Spring/Summer 2024 collection, Heart Evangelista shared the spotlight with brand ambassador Lee Min-ho. The South Korean heartthrob, known for his stellar acting prowess, has long been associated with the brand, adding an extra layer of glamour to the event.

Other Celebrities in Attendance

The Fendi event also drew a constellation of other celebrities. Thai actor Mario Maurer, Singaporean stars Mae Tan and Desmond Tan, and Thai actress Bella Ranee Campen were among the recognized faces at the event, each adding their unique charm to the grand opening.

Social Media Ablaze with Excitement

The social media universe was set ablaze with excitement following Heart's post of a photo with the celebrities at the event. Her fans expressed their exhilaration and envy at her rubbing shoulders with such notable figures. Heart Evangelista's star-studded encounters are not a new phenomenon. She has previously been seen with Mina from Twice, Zendaya, Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava, Song Hye-kyo, and Adèle Exarchopoulos at Fendi's Spring/Summer 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week.

As for Lee Min-ho, fans can look forward to his upcoming appearances in the series 'Ask The Stars' and the film 'Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint', where he stars alongside Ahn Hyo-seop, Chae Soo-bin, and Jisoo from Blackpink. His continued association with Fendi is sure to keep him in the global fashion and entertainment spotlight.