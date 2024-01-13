en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Heart Evangelista and Jericho Rosales: A Lasting Friendship Beyond Screen and Romance

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:11 am EST
Heart Evangelista and Jericho Rosales: A Lasting Friendship Beyond Screen and Romance

The enduring bond between Filipino stars Heart Evangelista and Jericho Rosales was recently highlighted when Evangelista humorously responded to an Instagram story by Rosales. The story featured paper dolls from their ‘Panday’ days, a popular television series in which they starred as love team partners between 2005 and 2006. The playful interaction online was a testament to their continued friendship, which has remained strong even after their real-life romantic relationship ended in 2008.

Celebrity Friendship Beyond Romance

In the world of showbiz, maintaining cordial relations with former partners can be a challenge. However, Rosales and Evangelista are proving to be an exception. The pair have managed to sustain their friendship, and their occasional reunions are a source of joy for their fans. Rosales’ nostalgic Instagram post was an amusing reflection of the time when they were not just on-screen partners, but also romantically involved off-screen.

Personal Lives Post Break-Up

Despite their past, both celebrities have moved on with their personal lives in a healthy and mature manner. Rosales tied the knot with Kim Jones in 2014, while Evangelista married Senator Francis Escudero in 2015. Their ability to maintain a strong bond post-breakup, while leading separate personal lives, is indeed commendable.

Unexpected Reunion

The recent interaction occurred when Evangelista was asked about Rosales’ Instagram post during an event celebrating the anniversary of a massage chair and recliner brand she endorses. She responded cheerfully, joking about a surprise visit from Rosales. The incident underscored the warmth and affection that still exists between the two celebrities, despite the years and life changes.

0
Arts & Entertainment Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
37 seconds ago
Margot Robbie Shines at AFI Awards Luncheon with Vintage Chanel Look Inspired by Barbie
British and Hollywood luminaries illuminated the American Film Institute (AFI) awards luncheon on Friday, with one star, in particular, standing out – Margot Robbie. Known for her role in the recent box-office hit ‘Barbie’, Robbie’s presence underscored the event’s stature as a nexus of influential figures from the world of entertainment. Held at the Four
Margot Robbie Shines at AFI Awards Luncheon with Vintage Chanel Look Inspired by Barbie
Bailee Madison: From Acting to Singing, A Journey of Self-evolution
2 mins ago
Bailee Madison: From Acting to Singing, A Journey of Self-evolution
Dharmavaram Weaver Dedicates Artistic Tribute to Ayodhya Ram Mandir with Luxurious Saree
4 mins ago
Dharmavaram Weaver Dedicates Artistic Tribute to Ayodhya Ram Mandir with Luxurious Saree
Margot Robbie Honors Claudia Schiffer with Vintage Chanel at AFI Awards
49 seconds ago
Margot Robbie Honors Claudia Schiffer with Vintage Chanel at AFI Awards
Liam Gallagher Laments Rise of Solo Artists, Nostalgic for Band Era
1 min ago
Liam Gallagher Laments Rise of Solo Artists, Nostalgic for Band Era
Mojisola Adebanjo: An Actress's Perspective on Love, Career, and Cosmetic Surgery
2 mins ago
Mojisola Adebanjo: An Actress's Perspective on Love, Career, and Cosmetic Surgery
Latest Headlines
World News
Yousaf: Labour Poised for Majority Win Without Scotland
20 seconds
Yousaf: Labour Poised for Majority Win Without Scotland
Stephen Loman Leaves Team Lakay: An End of an Era in MMA
32 seconds
Stephen Loman Leaves Team Lakay: An End of an Era in MMA
Umkhonto We-Sizwe Veterans: An Influential Gathering with Unclear Motives
53 seconds
Umkhonto We-Sizwe Veterans: An Influential Gathering with Unclear Motives
NFL Playoffs: Predictions, Key Players, and Teams to Watch
1 min
NFL Playoffs: Predictions, Key Players, and Teams to Watch
Palestinian American Journalist Questions US Media Bias in Israel-Palestine Conflict
1 min
Palestinian American Journalist Questions US Media Bias in Israel-Palestine Conflict
Google's AMIE AI Potentially Matches Doctors in Medical Diagnoses
1 min
Google's AMIE AI Potentially Matches Doctors in Medical Diagnoses
Sharks Owner Seeks Advice from Soccer Franchise to Overcome Losing Streak
1 min
Sharks Owner Seeks Advice from Soccer Franchise to Overcome Losing Streak
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
1 min
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Rice Palliative Distribution Sparks Controversy Among Nigerian Lawmakers
2 mins
Rice Palliative Distribution Sparks Controversy Among Nigerian Lawmakers
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
1 min
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
9 mins
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
1 hour
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app