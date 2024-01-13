Heart Evangelista and Jericho Rosales: A Lasting Friendship Beyond Screen and Romance

The enduring bond between Filipino stars Heart Evangelista and Jericho Rosales was recently highlighted when Evangelista humorously responded to an Instagram story by Rosales. The story featured paper dolls from their ‘Panday’ days, a popular television series in which they starred as love team partners between 2005 and 2006. The playful interaction online was a testament to their continued friendship, which has remained strong even after their real-life romantic relationship ended in 2008.

Celebrity Friendship Beyond Romance

In the world of showbiz, maintaining cordial relations with former partners can be a challenge. However, Rosales and Evangelista are proving to be an exception. The pair have managed to sustain their friendship, and their occasional reunions are a source of joy for their fans. Rosales’ nostalgic Instagram post was an amusing reflection of the time when they were not just on-screen partners, but also romantically involved off-screen.

Personal Lives Post Break-Up

Despite their past, both celebrities have moved on with their personal lives in a healthy and mature manner. Rosales tied the knot with Kim Jones in 2014, while Evangelista married Senator Francis Escudero in 2015. Their ability to maintain a strong bond post-breakup, while leading separate personal lives, is indeed commendable.

Unexpected Reunion

The recent interaction occurred when Evangelista was asked about Rosales’ Instagram post during an event celebrating the anniversary of a massage chair and recliner brand she endorses. She responded cheerfully, joking about a surprise visit from Rosales. The incident underscored the warmth and affection that still exists between the two celebrities, despite the years and life changes.