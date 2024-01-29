Heart Announces 'Royal Flush' 2024 Tour with Cheap Trick in Upstate New York

Legendary rock band Heart, led by the iconic Wilson sisters, Nancy and Ann, has announced their 'Royal Flush' 2024 tour, marking a much-anticipated return to the stage after a five-year hiatus. The tour includes performances in a number of cities across North America and Europe, with a notable stop in Upstate New York. Fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, Cheap Trick, will be joining Heart, making for a stellar lineup that promises a memorable experience for rock music enthusiasts.

'Royal Flush' Tour: A Return to the Limelight

Heart's 'Royal Flush' tour marks the band's first extended trek since 2019. The North American leg of the tour will launch on April 20 in Greenville, South Carolina, and conclude on September 22 in Morrison, Colorado. The band is also set to embark on a European journey in late June through mid-July. The tour includes special guests Cheap Trick, celebrating their own milestone - their 50th anniversary as a band in 2024.

Upstate New York Performances

The band is scheduled to perform on August 10 at the MVP Arena in Albany, and on August 11 at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. In addition to Heart's captivating performances, audiences can look forward to Cheap Trick's opening act at both locations. The pairing of these two Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-inducted bands is sure to create an electrifying atmosphere for fans.

Ticket Sales and Special Features

Tickets for the 'Royal Flush' tour will be available for purchase starting February 2 at 10 a.m. through Live Nation. Presale options are also available for Citi card members and iHeartRadio members. Alongside the tour announcement, the Wilson sisters have also hinted at the possibility of new material, adding an element of surprise to the tour's appeal.

With Heart's return to the stage and Cheap Trick's 50th-anniversary celebration, the 'Royal Flush' tour presents a unique opportunity for fans to witness the power and allure of rock music, delivered by some of its finest practitioners.