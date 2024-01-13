He Went That Way: A Failed Noir Thriller

The film ‘He Went That Way’ unfolds in the scorching summer of 1964, planting its stage amid the desolate yet hauntingly beautiful landscapes of Death Valley. The narrative introduces us to two mismatched characters – Bobby, a hitchhiking serial killer portrayed by Jacob Elordi, and Jim, an unsuspecting animal trainer played by Zachary Quinto, who crosses paths with Bobby under the stark, sun-beaten skies.

A Tale of Missed Opportunities

Despite its intriguing setup and compelling characters, the film falters in its execution. The plot, riddled with implausible turns and twists, often stretches the viewer’s suspension of disbelief to its breaking point. The chemistry between Elordi and Quinto, crucial for the story’s tension, is conspicuously absent. Bobby’s motivations remain frustratingly opaque, and the under-explored romantic tension between him and Jim leaves a void in the narrative.

Unconvincing True Crime Adaptation

The story finds its roots in the chilling real-life exploits of serial killer Larry Ranes. Yet, the film’s narrative feels more like a lackluster fiction than a gripping, visceral exploration of true crime. Its attempts to create a neo-noir atmosphere with desert shots and neon-lit motels fall flat, leaving the viewer with an unsatisfying experience.

A Twist That Fails to Compensate

The narrative introduces an unexpected twist with the character of Spanky, a chimpanzee TV star and Jim’s partner, played by Phoenix Notary. Despite the novelty, this twist cannot compensate for the overall lack of suspense and emotional depth that plagues the film.

