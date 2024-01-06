en English
Arts & Entertainment

HBO’s ‘The Gilded Age’ Renewed for a Third Season: What to Expect

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:59 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 5:41 am EST
HBO's 'The Gilded Age' Renewed for a Third Season: What to Expect

In a nod to its increasing popularity and critical acclaim, HBO has greenlighted a third season for its historical drama, ‘The Gilded Age’. The series, a brainchild of Julian Fellowes, throws light on the tumultuous societal upheavals in the United States during the 1880s, marking a stark divide between the entrenched old money and the burgeoning new wealth.

The Gilded Age: A Look Back

The narrative’s core engrosses the audience with the fierce rivalry between the characters Bertha and Astor, brilliantly portrayed by actors Carrie Coon and Donna Murphy. The second season, concluded on December 17, 2023, amplified this high-stakes opera war, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats with every unfolding drama.

(Read Also: Livonian Winter League: A Transnational Football Tournament Uniting Estonia and Latvia)

What’s Next for The Gilded Age?

The finale of the second season set the stage for an enthralling third season. Astor’s defeat and the looming threat of retribution hint at a continued battle between the two formidable characters. While the release date remains under wraps, the third season is projected to debut around 2025, following the release pattern of previous seasons.

(Read Also: Stem and Vine: A Unique Blend of Retail and Culture in Downtown Baltimore)

Critical Reception and Audience Perception

‘The Gilded Age’ has been met with positive reception across various platforms. The first season boasts a solid 79 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, while the second season surpasses it with an impressive 91 percent. Further, the series holds a commendable score of 8.0 on IMDb, based on 35,000 votes, reflecting the audience’s appreciation for the show’s immersive storytelling and character development.

Arts & Entertainment History United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

