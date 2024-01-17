Hay Sevilla Forum: A Melting Pot of Thought and Culture Returns

The second edition of the Hay Sevilla Forum, part of the Hay Festival Spain, is slated to return from March 14 to 17, 2024. A melting pot of thought and culture, the forum will unfold in various venues across the Andalusian capital, focusing on discussions about the factors that shape progress and the city's image.

Noteworthy Participants and Discussions

Among the notable participants at the forum is acclaimed filmmaker Stephen Frears, who will engage in a conversation with screenwriter and art critic Marta Medina at the Cajasol Foundation theater. The inaugural edition hosted historians Michael Ignatieff and Antony Beevor, making the forum a recurring hub for intellectual discourse.

The central theme, directed by Sheila Cremaschi, is the construction of the city's idea, with discussions like 'Art, transforming the environment' by Eloy Martínez de la Pera Celada and Sofía Barroso, moderated by Joaquín López-Sáez. The forum will also host debates on architecture featuring Reiner de Graff and Martha Thorne, urban planning by Greg Clark and Miquel Molina, and discussions beyond architecture by Yvonne Farrell and Valentín de Madariaga.

Literature, Journalism, and Economic Planning

Adding to the forum's allure is a focus on the role of geography in literary works, with María Dueñas leading the discussion. The program includes 18 events covering literature, architecture, the environment, and more, marking the forum as a significant cultural and intellectual event.

Furthermore, the forum will host debates on journalistic practices and economic planning with various experts in the field. The event will culminate with economist Ha-Joon Chang and journalist Helena de Bertodano signing copies of their works. Chang is renowned for his critique of globalization and free market practices, while de Bertodano is celebrated for her insightful celebrity interviews and profiles.

The Literary Aspect of the Hay Sevilla Forum

Lastly, the forum will highlight the literary facet with the 2023 Cervantes Prize winner, Luis Mateo Díez, and other writers sharing their narratives in the Las Historias del Filandón event. The forum aims to foster a space for sharing knowledge, sparking conversations, and exchanging ideas, making it a much-anticipated event in the city's cultural calendar.