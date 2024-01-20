Havana Times Presents 13th Edition of Photo Contest: A Call to Global Shutterbugs

Unveiling a new chapter of visual storytelling, the Havana Times has announced the 13th edition of its revered photo contest. A platform that has been nurturing creativity and capturing compelling narratives through photography since 2009, the contest continues to be a beacon for both professional and amateur shutterbugs across the globe.

Welcoming Global Talent

Keeping its doors open to photographers of all ages and nationalities, the contest embraces diversity and the unique perspectives it brings. The only requirement is that the photos must capture the essence of Latin America or the Caribbean, narrating tales untold or perspectives unseen.

Navigating Through Categories

The contest invites submissions in six thought-provoking categories: Sign of the Times, Gardens, Disguises, Innovations, Lines and Curves, and Fences and Doors. Participants are allowed to express their creativity across these categories with a limit of three photos per category.

Entry Requirements and Rewards

Photographs must be in the jpg format without watermarks, and each submission should be accompanied by a caption that encapsulates the story behind the frame. The deadline for entries is September 15, 2024, and they must be sent to the contest curator, Axel Saenz.

While the contest does not offer cash prizes, it provides an invaluable opportunity for photographers to have their work published by Havana Times. Semifinalists, finalists, and winners will not only gain recognition but will also receive a certificate of achievement. Moreover, winners will have the privilege of their photos being used by Havana Times and its social networks with due credit.

Judging the Visual Narratives

The jury, comprising esteemed photographers, writers, and readers, will carefully evaluate each submission. They will be announcing the winners by November 15, 2024. It's important to note that participation in the contest implies agreement to the terms, including the use of submitted photos by Havana Times with author credit.

Aspiring participants are encouraged to dive into their archives or take to the streets with their cameras, capturing moments that speak volumes and weave stories worth sharing. This contest is not just about winning; it's about embracing the art of photography and giving it a platform to shine.