Hasbro Unveils Transformers Legacy United Titan Class Tidal Wave

In a nostalgic nod to the Transformers: Armada Universe, Hasbro has unveiled its latest Transformers Legacy United Titan Class figure, Tidal Wave. This 19-inch tall collectible is a tribute to the Decepticon warship character, known for his ability to merge with Mini-Con partners, Ramjet and Runway, to morph into a more formidable force.

Tidal Wave: A Blast from the Past

Deviating from the ordinary, Tidal Wave is not just a figure but an experience in itself. This figure is capable of transforming into a battle station in 23 meticulous steps. This metamorphosis separates Tidal Wave into three distinct vehicles forming the Dark Fleet. Displaying an impressive commitment to detail, the figure mirrors its animated series counterpart with an articulated head, arms, and legs, allowing for dynamic action poses.

40 Years of Transformers Legacy

As part of Hasbro's celebration marking 40 years of Transformers history, the Legacy line allows fans to collect and combine characters from different generations. With the introduction of Tidal Wave, Hasbro reasserts its commitment to keeping the essence of the Transformers franchise alive, allowing fans to relive the charm of the Armada Universe.

Release Details and Pricing

The Tidal Wave figure is slated for a July 2024 release. It carries a retail price tag of $199.99, and pre-orders are already open on Hasbro Pulse and Big Bad Toy Store. This figure, with its intricate design and nostalgic appeal, is set to be a significant addition to any Transformers fan's collection.