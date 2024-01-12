Hasbro Honors Wolverine’s 50th Anniversary with New Marvel Legends Figures

Marking the 50th anniversary of Wolverine, a character from Marvel Comics, Hasbro is set to enthrall fans with the release of new Marvel Legends action figure sets. Among these sets, a two-pack set featuring Wolverine and Psylocke has caught significant attention. Psylocke, also recognized as Lady Mandarin, is portrayed as an assassin, brainwashed by the Mandarin and The Hand, with Wolverine emerging as her potential savior.

A Tribute to Wolverine’s Legacy

The action figures in the set come with swappable heads and hands, offering fans an opportunity to recreate scenes from Marvel’s The Uncanny X-Men comics. The figures are presented in the classic windowed Marvel Legends packaging, maintaining consistency with the previous collections. Unique artwork on the back of the set stands out as a distinctive feature, which will later be featured as a variant in a future Marvel Comics issue.

Highly Detailed Figures

Priced at $49.99, the Wolverine and Psylocke figures exhibit high-quality detailing. The 6-inch scale figures are fully articulated, with poseable head, arms, and legs, and come with nine accessories. Pre-orders for this set are open for an April 2024 release.

Wolverine’s 50th Anniversary Celebration

This release is part of a broader celebration that includes other sets such as Sabretooth vs. Logan and a Brood Wolverine. Hasbro’s initiative aims to bring the excitement of the Marvel Universe to fans’ collections, depicting the characters from Marvel’s The Uncanny X-Men comics with fine detailing and articulation.