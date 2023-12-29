Harvard Professor Urges Taylor Swift to Become More Politically Active

Pop icon Taylor Swift, whose influence extends from record-breaking album sales to college courses inspired by her, has been called upon by Harvard University Professor Stephanie Burt to become more politically active. Swift’s significant influence, coupled with her cautious approach to avoid controversy among her diverse fan base, has placed her in a unique position on the global stage.

Swift’s Political Foray and Its Impact

In the past, Swift threw her support behind Phil Bredesen, the Democratic candidate for governor in Tennessee, marking a significant shift from her usual political neutrality. However, Bredesen did not secure the election, an event that Burt sees as a demonstration of the limits of Swift’s political influence. Despite Swift’s political cautiousness, Burt wishes Swift would speak out more on issues, particularly on climate change.

Swift’s Influence Beyond Music

Swift’s sway is not restricted to her music alone. Her Eras Tour generated more revenue for businesses in Glendale, Arizona than the 2023 Super Bowl. Swift has also impacted numerous businesses and events across the nation, with local businesses, crafters, and event organizers capitalizing on her popularity by offering Swift-themed merchandise, events, and activities. It’s estimated that Swift’s Eras Tour injected a staggering 5 billion dollars into the U.S. economy.

Academic Embrace of Swift’s Cultural Impact

Several universities are recognizing Swift’s cultural significance by offering courses dedicated to her. Harvard University leads the Ivy League schools with a new course, ‘Taylor Swift and Her World,’ exploring her music, lyrics, and cultural impact. Other universities, including the University of Florida, Berkley, and Stanford, are also offering courses inspired by Swift’s music and writing style. These courses delve into various aspects of Swift’s songs, lyrics, and influence.

Swift’s Global Appeal

The Global Times, a state-run Chinese outlet, has lauded Swift’s influence and unique appeal, urging Chinese musicians to emulate the high quality of Swift’s work. Swift’s Eras Tour concert movie has seen significant success in the Chinese market, with the outlet suggesting that the film’s high production standards and visually appealing creativity offer a model worth studying and adapting in China’s entertainment industry.