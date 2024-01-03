en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Hartman De Souza’s ‘Soldier’s Silence’: An Exploration of War’s Human Cost

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:00 am EST
Hartman De Souza’s ‘Soldier’s Silence’: An Exploration of War’s Human Cost

Hartman De Souza, renowned as an author, journalist, and activist, has added another layer to his artistic oeuvre with the gripping new play ‘Soldier’s Silence’. The narrative, which pivots on an unexpected encounter between an American soldier and an Iraqi militant in an Indian airport, focuses on the senseless human toll of war.

Unveiling War’s Human Cost

The play was recently staged at Lamakaan and Rangbhoomi Spaces & Events, courtesy of the SPACE Theatre Ensemble. The core of the drama unfolds on a minimalist stage, adorned only with a bench and a suitcase. These simple props set the scene for a deeply personal conflict that transcends traditional war narratives to delve into shared human experiences and emotions.

Artistic Mastery Fosters Immersion

With strategic use of light and sound, De Souza weaves a compelling story that oscillates between the soldiers’ animosity and the common thread of their suffering. The performers, Shivam Sardana and Sahej Aziz, bolster the play’s immersive quality with their stellar acting. Shivam’s authentic American accent and Sahej’s evocative portrayal of a soldier scarred by war add depth to the narrative.

Finding Common Ground in Unlikely Spaces

‘Soldier’s Silence’ poses a powerful argument: all those involved in war, including its supposed perpetrators, are victims, often unable to comprehend their own pain. The play concludes on a hopeful note, suggesting that these soldiers might find unexpected commonality beyond their shared hatred. It subtly underscores the role of art as a potential bridge across chasms of personal conflict.

0
Arts & Entertainment India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Sistar19 Ends 11-Year Hiatus with New Single 'No More (Ma Boy)'

By BNN Correspondents

Justin Long's Heartfelt Birthday Tribute to Wife Traces Their Love Story

By BNN Correspondents

Pizza 4: Home Alone - A Fresh Take on the Horror Genre

By BNN Correspondents

Faryal Mehmood Returns to Acting, Advocates for Women-Centric Films

By BNN Correspondents

Gardens Magic Concert Series 2024: A Symphony of Music, Lights, and Na ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 9 mins
Gardens Magic Concert Series 2024: A Symphony of Music, Lights, and Na ...
heart comment 0
Australian Fashion: An Unstoppable Force on the Global Scene

By BNN Correspondents

Australian Fashion: An Unstoppable Force on the Global Scene
Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur Spark Relationship Rumors with New Year Party Photo

By BNN Correspondents

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur Spark Relationship Rumors with New Year Party Photo
Janhvi Kapoor to Debut in South Indian Cinema with ‘Devara 1’

By BNN Correspondents

Janhvi Kapoor to Debut in South Indian Cinema with 'Devara 1'
Riot Games Promises Fixes and Enhancements to League of Legends’ Quickplay Mode

By Salman Khan

Riot Games Promises Fixes and Enhancements to League of Legends' Quickplay Mode
Latest Headlines
World News
Water Scarcity Halts Healthcare: A Pregnant Woman's Ordeal in the Indian Himalayas
18 seconds
Water Scarcity Halts Healthcare: A Pregnant Woman's Ordeal in the Indian Himalayas
Alarming Drug Resistance Among HIV Patients: A Study in Debre Berhan Town, Ethiopia
3 mins
Alarming Drug Resistance Among HIV Patients: A Study in Debre Berhan Town, Ethiopia
Unpaid Overtime Dispute Resolved: Jamaica Police Federation and Constabulary Force Reach Agreement
3 mins
Unpaid Overtime Dispute Resolved: Jamaica Police Federation and Constabulary Force Reach Agreement
Elise Stefanik: Undaunted Support for Trump Sparks Controversy
4 mins
Elise Stefanik: Undaunted Support for Trump Sparks Controversy
Hit-and-Run Law Sparks Mass Protests among Drivers in Chhattisgarh
4 mins
Hit-and-Run Law Sparks Mass Protests among Drivers in Chhattisgarh
Lions of Canaan: Palestine Football Team Carries Hopes of a Nation to Asian Cup
4 mins
Lions of Canaan: Palestine Football Team Carries Hopes of a Nation to Asian Cup
Guyana Invests $881 Million in Health Science Training Complex Amid Healthcare Crisis
4 mins
Guyana Invests $881 Million in Health Science Training Complex Amid Healthcare Crisis
Aging with HIV and COPD: Understanding the Dual Diagnosis through the SOC Model
4 mins
Aging with HIV and COPD: Understanding the Dual Diagnosis through the SOC Model
Unearthing the Intricacies of Nigerian Politics: Insights from a PDP Chieftain
4 mins
Unearthing the Intricacies of Nigerian Politics: Insights from a PDP Chieftain
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
2 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
3 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
5 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
6 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
7 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
7 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
7 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app