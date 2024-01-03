Hartman De Souza’s ‘Soldier’s Silence’: An Exploration of War’s Human Cost

Hartman De Souza, renowned as an author, journalist, and activist, has added another layer to his artistic oeuvre with the gripping new play ‘Soldier’s Silence’. The narrative, which pivots on an unexpected encounter between an American soldier and an Iraqi militant in an Indian airport, focuses on the senseless human toll of war.

Unveiling War’s Human Cost

The play was recently staged at Lamakaan and Rangbhoomi Spaces & Events, courtesy of the SPACE Theatre Ensemble. The core of the drama unfolds on a minimalist stage, adorned only with a bench and a suitcase. These simple props set the scene for a deeply personal conflict that transcends traditional war narratives to delve into shared human experiences and emotions.

Artistic Mastery Fosters Immersion

With strategic use of light and sound, De Souza weaves a compelling story that oscillates between the soldiers’ animosity and the common thread of their suffering. The performers, Shivam Sardana and Sahej Aziz, bolster the play’s immersive quality with their stellar acting. Shivam’s authentic American accent and Sahej’s evocative portrayal of a soldier scarred by war add depth to the narrative.

Finding Common Ground in Unlikely Spaces

‘Soldier’s Silence’ poses a powerful argument: all those involved in war, including its supposed perpetrators, are victims, often unable to comprehend their own pain. The play concludes on a hopeful note, suggesting that these soldiers might find unexpected commonality beyond their shared hatred. It subtly underscores the role of art as a potential bridge across chasms of personal conflict.