Harry Styles Nearly Landed Iconic Role in 'Mean Girls' 2024 Movie Musical

In a recent revelation, directors Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr. disclosed that they had contemplated casting pop sensation Harry Styles in the 2024 reboot of the iconic comedy film 'Mean Girls.' The 2004 classic has been reimagined as a movie musical, blending nostalgia with contemporary flair.

Advertisment

A Fresh Take on a Classic

The updated 'Mean Girls' is not just a regurgitation of the original, but a musical rendition based on the 2018 Broadway adaptation. The project was announced by Tina Fey, the screenwriter for both the original film and the musical, back in January 2020. The reinterpretation of the cult classic has been an attempt to resonate with both the admirers of the original film and a newer, younger audience.

A Nod to the Iconic Glen Coco

Advertisment

During the interview, the directors unveiled that they had considered casting Harry Styles, the artist behind the hit 'Watermelon Sugar,' for the role of Glen Coco. Although the character has minimal screen time, Glen Coco's name became synonymous with the film due to the classic line delivered to the camera, "You go, Glen Coco!" Ultimately, the directors decided against it, but the thought of Styles in the role sparked intrigue.

Breaking the Fourth Wall

The directors also deliberated on breaking the fourth wall, hinting at a possibility where everyone could feel like Glen Coco. This proposition could have allowed the audience to engage more intimately with the narrative, blurring the line between traditional viewer and active participant. The idea, although not executed, showcases the directors' creative vision and willingness to push boundaries.

Box Office Success

The 'Mean Girls' 2024 movie musical made a triumphant debut, topping the box office on its opening weekend. The film amassed over $28 million in earnings, reiterating the timeless appeal of 'Mean Girls' and the effectiveness of its modern musical rendition.