Harry Styles Considered for Role in Musical Remake of 'Mean Girls'

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr., directors of the 2024 musical adaptation of Mean Girls, revealed that pop sensation Harry Styles was a candidate for a role in their production. This revelation has sparked both excitement and curiosity among fans, amplifying the buzz that surrounds this movie musical.

Harry Styles and Glen Coco: An Unfulfilled Possibility

While discussing the movie's memorable lines, Jayne and Perez joked about the intrigue surrounding the character of Glen Coco, and the anticipation for the iconic phrases associated with him. The directors mused over the possibility of Styles portraying Glen Coco, a thought that would undoubtedly have sent fans into a frenzy. However, they decided to take a different route, toying with the idea of breaking the fourth wall. They suggested that Glen Coco could be a character embodied by everyone, an unconventional approach that only adds to the charm of this adaptation.

A Stellar Opening Weekend

Based on the 2018 Broadway production, which was an adaptation of the 2004 film, the musical movie was announced by Tina Fey, the original screenplay writer and stage adaptation writer, in January 2020. The New York Times reported that the film had a triumphant opening weekend at the box office, grossing over $28 million. The movie's success can be attributed to its talented cast, surprise cameos, and the nostalgic allure of Mean Girls.

A New Spin on an Old Favourite

While the 2024 version of Mean Girls takes inspiration from the Broadway musical, it does not shy away from giving a fresh spin to the narrative. This is evident in the decision to consider Styles for a role, and the innovative approach to the character of Glen Coco. With the box office numbers soaring and fan anticipation at its peak, the movie promises to continue its successful run in the coming weeks.