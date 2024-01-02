en English
Arts & Entertainment

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Sets New Broadway Record

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:16 pm EST
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Sets New Broadway Record

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, an extension of the renowned Harry Potter franchise and the first play in the series, has shattered Broadway records by achieving the highest weekly ticket sales for a non-musical play. As of the week ending on December 31, 2023, the play reported an impressive gross of $2,718,487.50. This notable achievement outdid its previous record from the week ending January 1, 2023, and simultaneously set a new house record for the Lyric Theatre.

The Wizarding World’s Profitable Enchantment

According to figures filed by HPTP Holdings at UK Companies House, the Broadway production of the Cursed Child has officially crossed the threshold into profitability. The spellbinding narrative, which continues nineteen years after the conclusion of the final Harry Potter film, has captivated audiences globally, selling over 10 million tickets since its premiere in London in July 2016.

Accolades, Achievements, and Global Appeal

The play’s success extends well beyond sales figures and box-office records. It has been recognized with 60 major awards, including nine Laurence Olivier Awards and six Tony Awards. Current productions are enchanting audiences in major cities worldwide, including London, New York, Hamburg, and Tokyo. Earlier productions have been held in Melbourne, Toronto, and San Francisco, underlining the global appeal of the Harry Potter universe.

A New Adventure Begins at Hogwarts

The Cursed Child picks up where the last Harry Potter film left off, focusing on Albus Potter, Harry’s son, and Scorpius Malfoy, Draco Malfoy’s son. The two young wizards embark on a new adventure at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Their journey explores themes of friendship, courage, and the potential consequences of meddling with time, providing a fresh twist to the beloved saga that could alter the past and future.

Arts & Entertainment United States
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

