Harry Connick, Jr. Joins Tony’s DiNapoli ‘Wall of Fame’, Lisa Kron’s ‘Well’ Opens on Broadway

On the evening of Thursday, March 30, the renowned Tony’s DiNapoli restaurant was abuzz with the unveiling of a portrait of Harry Connick, Jr. The portrait, which has now found its place on the establishment’s celebrated ‘Wall of Fame,’ was unveiled in an event graced by the presence of Kelli O’Hara, Connick’s co-star in the Broadway revival of ‘The Pajama Game.’

A Night of Celebrations

The festivities didn’t stop there. The same evening saw the opening of Lisa Kron’s play ‘Well’ at the Longacre Theatre. The celebrations continued at the Hard Rock Cafe, where the after-party was held. Kron, the playwright and actress, was spotted relaxing in a designer chair by Todd Oldham. Her co-star, Jayne Houdyshell, appeared more glamorous than her stage character as she mingled with guests.

Stars Shine at the After-Party

Comedian Molly Shannon was among the illustrious guests who added a touch of humor to the evening. The distinguished stage and film actress Joan Allen also enjoyed a moment in the Oldham chair, adding to the glamour of the event. The presence of the illustrious Marian Seldes and the celebrated comedy duo Anne Meara and Jerry Stiller helped create a festive atmosphere that made the evening unforgettable.

Connick’s Upcoming Engagements

Fans of Harry Connick, Jr. have much to look forward to. The multi-talented artist has 29 holiday-themed concerts planned for November and December 2022. Moreover, Connick will be hosting the UNICEF Snowflake Ball in November, giving his fans yet another reason to celebrate the holiday season.