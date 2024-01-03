en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Harry Clark Joins ‘The Traitors’; Receives Support from Controversial YouTuber Jack Maynard

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:55 pm EST
Harry Clark Joins ‘The Traitors’; Receives Support from Controversial YouTuber Jack Maynard

Harry Clark, the newest member of the BBC One reality game show ‘The Traitors’ second season cast, is currently dating Anna Maynard, the sister of renowned celebrities Conor and Jack Maynard. Conor Maynard, the English pop star who shot to fame with his debut single ‘Can’t Say No’ in 2012, and Jack Maynard, a YouTuber known for his controversial stint on ‘I’m A Celebrity,’ have both made headlines in their respective fields.

Jack Maynard’s Supportive Stance

Jack Maynard, who was removed from ‘I’m A Celebrity’ in 2017 due to a series of past racist and homophobic tweets, has expressed support for Harry Clark. He has utilized his Instagram platform to share an encouraging message for Clark as he prepares for his appearance on ‘The Traitors.’

A New Appearance on ‘The Traitors’

Joining Harry Clark on ‘The Traitors’ is Andrew Jenkins, a Welshman who is a living testament to the power of resilience and determination. After surviving a near-fatal car accident that left him in a coma and caused brain damage, Jenkins has made a miraculous recovery. His story has served as an inspiration for many, and he views his participation in the show as an opportunity to offer hope to others who are grappling with traumatic experiences or mental health issues.

The Intriguing Premise of ‘The Traitors’

‘The Traitors’ is a reality game show that pits loyal participants against covert traitors, with a handsome jackpot of £120,000 awaiting the winner. Jenkins is driven by a desire to provide a better life for his family and is prepared to do whatever it takes to secure the win.

0
Arts & Entertainment United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
26 seconds ago
New Doctor Who Spin-off on the Horizon: 'The War Between The Land and Sea'
Recent discoveries indicate that the Doctor Who universe may be expanding further under the stewardship of showrunner Russell T Davies. Information from a new production listing suggests a potential spin-off, intriguingly titled ‘The War Between The Land and Sea.’ The spin-off appears to spotlight the Sea Devils, adversaries from the series’ 1970s episodes, providing an
New Doctor Who Spin-off on the Horizon: 'The War Between The Land and Sea'
Overtime: A Hockey Player's Resilience Against Gender and Racial Biases
3 mins ago
Overtime: A Hockey Player's Resilience Against Gender and Racial Biases
Karamm Rajpal and Trupti Mishra Cast in Reincarnation Drama 'Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak'
4 mins ago
Karamm Rajpal and Trupti Mishra Cast in Reincarnation Drama 'Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak'
Trigger Warnings Issued by BFI for Classic Films, Including Bond Movies
2 mins ago
Trigger Warnings Issued by BFI for Classic Films, Including Bond Movies
Arthur Tress: Unveiling the Magic in Realism
3 mins ago
Arthur Tress: Unveiling the Magic in Realism
New Mexico: The Real Wilderness of 'Those Who Wish Me Dead'
3 mins ago
New Mexico: The Real Wilderness of 'Those Who Wish Me Dead'
Latest Headlines
World News
Julius Yego: Aiming for a Fourth Olympic Appearance Amidst Challenges
1 min
Julius Yego: Aiming for a Fourth Olympic Appearance Amidst Challenges
Gail Jenkinson, Labour Councillor, Shifts Allegiance to Green Party
2 mins
Gail Jenkinson, Labour Councillor, Shifts Allegiance to Green Party
First Birth of 2024: St. John's Health Welcomes Baby Boy Noah Miles Shockley
2 mins
First Birth of 2024: St. John's Health Welcomes Baby Boy Noah Miles Shockley
Proposed Amendment Aims to Alter Congressional Representation
3 mins
Proposed Amendment Aims to Alter Congressional Representation
Reza Kibria Steps Down as Gono Odhikar Parishad Convener Amid Undisclosed Circumstances
3 mins
Reza Kibria Steps Down as Gono Odhikar Parishad Convener Amid Undisclosed Circumstances
West Tisbury Town Moderator Steps Down after a Decade
3 mins
West Tisbury Town Moderator Steps Down after a Decade
Comprehensive Report Reveals Constant Prevalence of Adverse Childhood Experiences in Alaska
3 mins
Comprehensive Report Reveals Constant Prevalence of Adverse Childhood Experiences in Alaska
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing Unveils Power-Packed Lineup for 2024 AMA Supercross Championship
3 mins
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing Unveils Power-Packed Lineup for 2024 AMA Supercross Championship
Overtime: A Hockey Player's Resilience Against Gender and Racial Biases
3 mins
Overtime: A Hockey Player's Resilience Against Gender and Racial Biases
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
11 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
53 mins
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
55 mins
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
1 hour
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app