Arts & Entertainment

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart Shine at the Critics Choice Awards

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:17 pm EST
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart Shine at the Critics Choice Awards

At the 29th Critics Choice Awards in Santa Monica, the red carpet was graced by the timeless Hollywood couple, Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart, radiating style and joy. The renowned Ford, famous for his roles in ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Indiana Jones,’ elegantly donned a classic black tuxedo. His wife of almost 24 years, Flockhart, looked stunning in her sleeveless purple gown adorned with a floral print. Their enduring marriage and significant age gap have always made them a distinct couple in the Hollywood panorama.

Ford Shines in AppleTV+ Show ‘Shrinking’

Ford’s latest venture, the AppleTV+ show ‘Shrinking,’ is under the limelight as it is nominated for Best Comedy Series. Ford himself is contending for the Best Supporting Actor award for his portrayal of Dr. Paul Rhoades. The 81-year-old actor is also the proud recipient of the Career Achievement Award, marking his long and illustrious career in the entertainment industry.

Ford and Flockhart’s Affectionate Interactions

The couple’s affectionate interactions on the red carpet were quite noticeable, as they appeared inseparable. Notably, Ford’s chivalrous behavior was in display when he assisted Golden Globe winner Lily Gladstone at the ceremony, further highlighting his supportive and engaging personality.

Ford: A Fun Colleague Behind the Scenes

Despite being excluded from the ‘Shrinking’ cast group chat, Ford is described as a classic joke teller and a fun colleague by co-star Jessica Williams. This information paints Ford not only as a respected figure in the entertainment industry but also as a supportive and engaging personality behind the scenes.

Arts & Entertainment United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

