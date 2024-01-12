Haris Alexiou: From Greek Music Legend to Spotify’s EQUAL Ambassador

At the age of 73, Haris Alexiou, a renowned Greek singer, has made a significant stride in her illustrious career. She has been recognized on Spotify’s Equal Global playlist, a platform spotlighting 35 artists from 50 different countries. The Equal playlist, an initiative launched by Spotify in 2020, is geared towards bridging the gender gap in the music industry, spotlighting the work of female artists, composers, and producers.

Alexiou: The Ambassador of EQUAL

Alexiou has been selected as the ambassador for the Equal campaign for the first quarter of the year. This selection signifies not just a recognition for Alexiou’s career spanning over five decades, but also a significant achievement for Greek female artists at large. Her image graces the cover of Equal Greece, further solidifying her representation and visibility on the platform.

Alexiou’s ‘Fyge’ Takes Center Stage

The inclusion of Alexiou’s song ‘Fyge’ on the Equal playlist marks a high point in her career. The track, hailing from her latest album ‘Reworks,’ has surpassed 3 million streams and 1.4 million views, securing high positions on charts across platforms such as YouTube, Spotify, and Shazam. The song’s popularity underscores Alexiou’s enduring appeal and her potent contribution to the Greek music scene.

Equal: A Step Towards Equality in Music

The Equal playlist is part of Spotify’s commitment to ensuring equality for women in the music sector. By showcasing the work and contributions of female artists like Alexiou, the platform aims to increase representation and visibility for women in music, thereby addressing the persistent gender gap in the industry.