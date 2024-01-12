HARDY to Rock the Stage at Walmart AMP with ‘Quit!!!’ Tour

Country music aficionado, HARDY, is all set to enthrall fans with his electrifying performance at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion (AMP) on Thursday, May 30. The event is part of his high-voltage ‘Quit!!!’ tour. The official announcement was made through a press release, exciting the artist’s fans and country music enthusiasts in the region.

Multi-Artist Lineup to Wow Audiences

But it’s not just HARDY who will be taking the stage at the AMP. The concert will also feature performances by Kip Moore, Travis Denning, and Stephen Wilson Jr., making it a multi-artist event that promises a memorable night for country music lovers. The gates for the event are slated to open at 5:15 p.m., with the concert itself commencing at 6:45 p.m.

Ready, Set, Book!

Fans eager to witness this musical extravaganza can start booking their tickets from 10 a.m. on Friday, January 19. Ticket prices range from $49.75 to $149.75, providing options for different budgets. Tickets can be purchased online at AMPTickets.com, over the phone by calling 479-443-5600, or in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or at the Walton Arts Center Box Office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays.

HARDY’s Musical Journey

The ‘Quit!!!’ tour represents a new chapter in HARDY’s musical journey, a testament to his ever-evolving craft. The tour includes new music and is set to feature collaborations with artists, including Post Malone. The release of ‘Quit!’ indicates that HARDY is working on more new music beyond his anticipated Hixtape Vol. 3 release. The tour will also pay tribute to Joe Diffie, a nod to the artist’s roots and influences in the country music genre.