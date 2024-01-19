HarbourView Acquires Music Rights from R&B Artist Jeremih, Amidst Catalog Market Challenges

HarbourView Equity Partners, a Newark-based investment firm, has secured a significant stake in the music industry by acquiring select recorded and publishing intellectual property (IP) from renowned R&B artist Jeremih. While the specifics of the deal remain undisclosed, this acquisition marks a notable expansion in HarbourView's music assets portfolio, further solidifying its position in the entertainment investment landscape.

Jeremih: A Melodious Investment

Chicago-born musician Jeremy Felton, better known by his stage name Jeremih, has been a force in the R&B genre since his 2009 debut single 'Birthday Sex'. With an impressive 440 million Spotify streams to its credit, the song catapulted Jeremih into the limelight. His musical journey since then has been marked by hit tracks like 'Oui', 'All The Time', and 'Don't Tell Em'. The 36-year-old artist's influence on the R&B genre made his IP a valuable acquisition for HarbourView.

HarbourView's Unique Approach

Under the leadership of founder and CEO Sherrese Clarke Soares, HarbourView Equity Partners has consistently demonstrated a unique approach to investment. In contrast to the prevalent trend of acquiring rights from seasoned artists, HarbourView targets younger talents. This strategy is reflected in its diverse catalog of approximately 26,500 works on both the master and publishing sides.

Challenges and Implications in the Catalog Market

This acquisition comes amidst a challenging backdrop for catalog deals, marked by high rates and economic uncertainties. Operational issues faced by firms like Hipgnosis Songs Fund further underscore the complexities in this market segment. Despite these hurdles, the purchasing of music rights from artists by investment companies continues to be a significant industry trend. The move by HarbourView Equity Partners to acquire Jeremih's IP reinforces this trend, highlighting the enduring value of intellectual property in the entertainment sector.