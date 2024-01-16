'Happy Together' Tour Marks 15th Anniversary with Celebration Featuring Iconic Bands

Celebrating its 15th anniversary, the 'Happy Together' Tour is all set to deliver a nostalgic musical experience this summer, dealing out iconic hits from the '60s and '70s. The tour, renowned for its star-studded lineup of classic bands, has a much-anticipated performance slated at Vina Robles Amphitheatre on July 12, 2024.

The Turtles Headline

Headlining the event are The Turtles, renowned for their unique California pop sound and chart-topping hits such as 'Happy Together.' They catapult the tour to a soaring start with their timeless melodies and infectious rhythms.

A Stellar Lineup

Besides The Turtles, the event boasts of an impressive roster of bands including Jay and the Americans, The Association, Badfinger, The Vogues, and The Cowsills. Each group carries its own unique history of chart success and a repertoire of beloved tunes, promising an unforgettable night of music. Jay and the Americans are famed for Top 10 hits like 'This Magic Moment,' while The Association have soared to the top of charts with No. 1 hits such as 'Cherish.'

Nostalgic Hits and Concert Details

The Vogues and Badfinger have also captured audiences with their top-charting singles, while The Cowsills, a family singing group, round out the lineup with their infectious melodies. Tickets for the event will be available for sale from January 19, 2024, through Ticketmaster. The 'Happy Together' Tour, which traditionally performs over 50 shows annually, is projected to maintain its busy schedule into its 15th year, continuing its tradition of delighting fans across the nation.