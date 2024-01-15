HanuMan: Teja Sajja’s Superhero Film Soars High, Earns Praise and Profit

Defying conventions and expectations, the recent superhero film ‘HanuMan’ has emerged as a resounding success both critically and at the box office. Directed by Prashanth Varma and starring Teja Sajja in the lead role, the film is a part of the nascent Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU). It has not only managed to captivate audiences with its gripping narrative and stunning special effects but also set a new benchmark for superhero films in the Indian cinema landscape.

Teja Sajja’s Portrayal of HanuMan

Teja’s impassioned portrayal of the titular character has drawn widespread acclaim. The role has provided an impetus to his blossoming career, with critics and audiences alike praising his performance. His commitment to the character and the genre, rooted in his childhood fascination with fantasy films, has paid dividends, contributing to the film’s success.

Rana Daggubati’s Support

Adding to the film’s fanfare, Rana Daggubati, renowned for his role in ‘Baahubali’, graced the trailer launch event in Mumbai as the chief guest. His act of removing his shoes before posing with the HanuMan poster, captured in a viral video, has drawn admiration for his adherence to cultural values. His presence, according to Teja Sajja, is a validation of good cinema and underscores the film’s appeal.

A Box Office Triumph

Financially, the film has exceeded expectations, reportedly raking in over 40 Crore in earnings. The impressive figures are a testament to the movie’s appeal, transcending domestic boundaries and making a mark in international markets. The film’s strategy of paid previews also added to the pre-release buzz, contributing significantly to its box office success.

Set in the fictional village of Anjanadri, ‘HanuMan’ features a stellar cast, including Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai, and Vennela Kishore in key roles. Their performances have further enriched the narrative, adding depth to the characters and making the film a holistic cinematic experience.