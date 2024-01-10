en English
Arts & Entertainment

'Hanu-Man': A New Dimension in Indian Superhero Landscape

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:02 am EST
‘Hanu-Man’: A New Dimension in Indian Superhero Landscape

India is set to witness the release of a pan-Indian superhero film, ‘Hanu-Man’, on January 12, 2024, heightening the spirit of the Sankranthi festive season. The film, starring Teja Sajja in the lead role and Amrita Aiyer as his romantic counterpart, is directed by the acclaimed Prasanth Varma. The supporting cast includes Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai, Getup Srinu, and Samuthirakani.

High Expectations and Pre-release Buzz

The anticipation surrounding ‘Hanu-Man’ is palpable, with over 40 premiere shows in Hyderabad sold out and more planned across Andhra Pradesh (AP) and Telangana (TS). The film has already done a pre-release business of Rs 26.65 Cr and will be deemed a hit if it crosses the 31 crore mark in worldwide share. This superhero saga is believed to be a potential blockbuster, attracting moviegoers eager for an immersive cinematic experience.

A Blend of Mythology and Superhero Fantasy

‘Hanu-Man’ is not just another superhero movie, it promises to introduce a new dimension to the Indian superhero landscape. Seamlessly weaving through Indian scriptures and mythology, the film tells the story of a young man blessed with the powers of Hanuman. This unique blend of itihas (history) and fantastical elements is expected to captivate audiences across the country.

The Team Behind the Magic

Produced by K Niranjan Reddy of PrimeShow Entertainment and presented by Smt. Chaitanya, the film’s music is composed by the talented trio Gowrahari, Anudeep Dev, and Krishna Saurabh. The film’s distribution rights have been secured for both OTT and satellite platforms, indicating a strong belief in the film’s commercial prospects.

Arts & Entertainment India
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

