Arts & Entertainment

Hansen Nichols: A Tribute to the Late ‘Pinoy Dream Academy’ Star

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:29 am EST
Hansen Nichols: A Tribute to the Late ‘Pinoy Dream Academy’ Star

The entertainment world is in mourning following the demise of Hansen Nichols, a former participant in the reality singing competition ‘Pinoy Dream Academy’ (PDA). Known for his remarkable talent and resilience, Nichols succumbed to stage 4 lung cancer, a disease he had battled twice in his life. His passing has left a profound impact on his contemporaries, particularly his close friend and fellow PDA contestant, Bugoy Drilon.

Nichols and His Battle with Cancer

Nichols first gained attention during the second season of PDA aired by ABS-CBN in 2008. In the subsequent years, he faced a formidable opponent, not on the stage, but in life – stage 4 lung cancer. Despite the grave diagnosis, Nichols demonstrated an indomitable spirit, fighting the illness with immense courage and determination. His resilience was not only inspiring but also reflective of his character, both as an artist and a person.

Drilon’s Tribute to a Dear Friend

Bugoy Drilon, Nichols’ close friend and fellow PDA contestant, took to social media to share a heartfelt message. In his tribute, Drilon reflected on their special bond and Nichols’ unwavering belief in him since their days on the show. He highlighted how Nichols’ positive influence had shaped him, expressing his grief at the loss of such an inspirational figure.

Remembering Nichols: Tributes Pour In

The news of Nichols’ passing prompted an outpouring of condolences and tributes from fans and fellow artists alike. Many hailed him not only for his musical talent but also for his optimistic spirit and resilience in the face of adversity. His journey, both musical and personal, has been a source of inspiration for many and will continue to resonate in the entertainment community.

Arts & Entertainment Health Philippines
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Arts & Entertainment

