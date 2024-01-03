en English
Arts & Entertainment

Hansal Mehta Opens Up about Past Challenges with Manoj Bajpayee

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:31 am EST
In a recent conversation with Cinema Express, acclaimed director Hansal Mehta unveiled the behind-the-scenes trials of his 2000 film, ‘Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar!!’ Reflecting on his past collaboration with renowned actor Manoj Bajpayee, Mehta described the experience as a challenging one. The filmmaker attributed the difficulty to the actor’s mood swings and his own rookie status in the industry at the time.

Manoj Bajpayee: The Method Actor

Mehta painted a picture of a younger Bajpayee, often sinking so profoundly into his character that it led to uncomfortable interactions on set. Despite these moments of tension, Mehta recognized the actor’s inherent kindness, emphasizing that Bajpayee was never a malicious person. The director’s reminiscence offers a glimpse into the complexity of the actor-director relationship, and the intrinsic challenges that can arise when a performer immerses themselves so deeply into a role.

Success in Familiarity

Having learned from past experiences, Mehta expressed his preference for working with actors he shares a good rapport with. He cited his successful partnership with Rajkumar Rao, an actor he has worked with on six projects. This collaboration was a result of a recommendation from fellow filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and casting director Mukesh Chhabra. Mehta’s ability to create successful projects with repeat collaborators reinforces the importance of understanding and trust in the creative process.

‘Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar!!’ and Beyond

‘Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar!!’, a Hindi comedy-drama directed by Mehta, delves into the socio-political issues of Mumbai, including corruption and communalism. Despite the film’s stellar performances from a cast including Bajpayee, Tabu, Saurabh Shukla, and Aditya Srivastava, it failed to make a significant box office impact. Nonetheless, the film’s artistic merit remains unblemished, contributing to Mehta’s growing reputation as a filmmaker of note.

During the discussion, Mehta also voiced his disdain for the audience’s growing obsession with box office numbers. For him, the focus should be on the craft, not profits. The director’s stance aligns with a growing sentiment within the industry, as echoed by fellow participant Sudip Sharma, who argued that data cannot be a reflection of quality. As Mehta gears up for future projects, his commitment to the craft, not the commerce, of filmmaking is clear.

Arts & Entertainment Bollywood India
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

