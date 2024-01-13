en English
Arts & Entertainment

Hannah Waddingham ‘Rehomes’ Keepsakes from ‘Ted Lasso’ Set

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:16 am EST
Hannah Waddingham 'Rehomes' Keepsakes from 'Ted Lasso' Set

Emmy Award-winning actress Hannah Waddingham, celebrated for her portrayal of Rebecca Welton in the Apple+ hit series ‘Ted Lasso,’ recently revealed her penchant for ‘lovingly rehoming’ various items from the show’s set. In a captivating revelation, Waddingham, far from considering it as theft, cherishes these mementos as keepsakes laden with precious memories.

Waddingham’s Treasure Trove from ‘Ted Lasso’

During a public event, the actress detailed the diverse collection she has amassed from the set. The assortment includes not just clothing, shoes, and coats that she wore in the series, but also unique props, such as the army man action figure gifted by Jason Sudeikis’s character, a designer bag, a first-class ticket, and a snow globe. Two standout pieces in her collection are Roy Kent’s Chelsea jersey and Henry Lasso’s soccer jersey. The original ‘Believe’ sign, a powerful symbol in the show, also found its way to Waddingham’s personal trove.

From The West End to ‘Ted Lasso’

Prior to her acclaim on ‘Ted Lasso,’ Waddingham’s acting prowess was showcased in prestigious West End productions, such as ‘A Little Night Music’ and ‘The Wizard of Oz.’ However, it was her role as Rebecca Welton that allowed the actress to delve deeper into her character, thereby solidifying her reputation in the acting realm. Waddingham attributes much of her growth as an artist to the series and its creator, Jason Sudeikis.

The Impact of ‘Ted Lasso’ on Waddingham’s Life

Waddingham acknowledged the significant influence ‘Ted Lasso’ has had on her life and career. The actress emphasized how the show has catalyzed positive changes in her life. Her role as Rebecca Welton, a complex character with a rich emotional arc, provided her with a platform to further explore her capabilities as an actor. The cherished keepsakes from the set serve as a tangible reminder of her transformative journey in the show.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

