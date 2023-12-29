en English
Arts & Entertainment

Hannah Waddingham Lauds Co-star Tom Cruise Amidst Criticism

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:46 am EST
Hannah Waddingham Lauds Co-star Tom Cruise Amidst Criticism

The acclaimed British actress Hannah Waddingham, notable for her role in the TV series ‘Ted Lasso’, recently went on record praising her co-star Tom Cruise, offering a contrasting narrative to the usual media portrayal of the Hollywood heavyweight. Waddingham’s comments came during a Christmas episode of ITV’s ‘James Martin’s Saturday Morning’ show and were reiterated during her appearance on ‘Live with Kelly and Mark’.

Waddingham’s Experience with Cruise

Waddingham will be seen alongside Cruise in the upcoming ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two’, slated for release on May 23, 2025. She shared an anecdote about an intense five-day shooting period with Cruise on the USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier. Far from the controversies that have often surrounded Cruise, Waddingham described him as one of the loveliest, most encouraging, positive, and inspiring individuals she has ever met. Impressed by his warm and friendly demeanor, she defended him against critics and expressed her admire for his work ethic and personality.

Cruise’s Controversies and Waddingham’s Defence

Tom Cruise, despite his A-list status, has often found himself embroiled in controversies, largely due to his association with the Church of Scientology. However, Waddingham expressed her disregard for such criticism, stating she had no time for anyone criticizing Cruise. She emphasized that her experience with him was nothing but positive, thus providing a different perspective on the Hollywood icon.

A Glimpse into ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two’

The upcoming ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two’, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, is the direct sequel to ‘Dead Reckoning – Part One’ and the eighth film in the ‘Mission: Impossible’ franchise. The first part, released on July 12, 2023, was a box office hit, earning over $530 million worldwide. The release of the second part was delayed due to the Hollywood actors strike and is now eagerly anticipated by fans worldwide.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

