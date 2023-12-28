en English
Arts & Entertainment

Hannah Waddingham Defends Tom Cruise Amidst Criticism

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:42 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 5:43 am EST
Hannah Waddingham Defends Tom Cruise Amidst Criticism

British actor Hannah Waddingham, celebrated for her role in ‘Ted Lasso’, has publicly backed Tom Cruise amidst mounting criticisms. Waddingham extolled Cruise’s virtues during her recent appearance on the festive special of ITV series ‘James Martin’s Saturday Morning’, aired on Christmas Day. Having shared the spotlight with Cruise on the set of ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning’, due for release in 2025, Waddingham hailed Cruise as one of the most uplifting and positive people she has encountered, effectively dismissing the negative narrative surrounding him.

“He is without doubt one of the loveliest and encouraging, positive and inspiring human beings I have ever met. Isn’t he gorgeous? I have no time for anyone saying anything about him.” Waddingham said.

Insights from the Set

Waddingham described her experience filming alongside Cruise as overwhelmingly positive. She spent five intensive filming days with Cruise aboard the USS George H.W. Bush fighter carrier. She lauded him as inspiring and encouraging, also expressing readiness to film another significant scene once production resumes.

Despite being a bankable Hollywood star, Cruise has weathered scrutiny for his off-screen behavior and close association with the Church of Scientology. Notably, his erratic behavior on ‘The Oprah Winfrey Show’ in 2005, debates over psychiatry, and a leaked Scientology promotional video have stoked controversy. Moreover, Cruise has been the butt of jokes by figures like Jerrod Carmichael and Judd Apatow due to his Scientology ties.

Unwavering Popularity

Despite these controversies, Cruise continues to be a leading figure in Hollywood. His upcoming film ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning’ boasts an impressive cast including Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, and Ving Rhames. Other actors, including Emily Blunt and Simon Pegg, also echo Waddingham’s positive sentiments about working with Cruise. The film, which faced production delays due to strikes, is slated for release on May 23, 2025, with a three-week exclusive Imax run.

Waddingham’s defence of Cruise underscores the dichotomy of his public persona – a respected professional collaborator on one hand and a figure of controversy on the other. Her insights provide a refreshing perspective on Cruise, highlighting his professional dedication amidst the swirling storm of criticisms.

Arts & Entertainment Hollywood United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

