Hannah Waddingham Defends Tom Cruise Amid Controversies, Praises His Inspiring Persona

Hannah Waddingham, the renowned star of ‘Ted Lasso,’ recently defended her co-star Tom Cruise from criticism during her appearances on the popular UK series ‘James Martin’s Saturday Morning’ and ‘Live with Kelly and Mark’. Waddingham, who will be seen alongside Cruise in the much-anticipated film ‘Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part Two,’ shared her admiration for the ‘Top Gun’ star, describing him as kind, encouraging, and engaging.

In Praise of Tom Cruise

Waddingham recalled her experience of working with Cruise on the upcoming film, recounting five intense days of filming on the USS George HW Bush fighter carrier. She described Cruise as one of the loveliest, most encouraging, positive, and inspiring human beings she has ever met. These comments serve as a powerful defense against the criticism Cruise often faces, notably for his association with the Church of Scientology and his past controversial remarks on mental health treatment.

Despite Controversies, Cruise’s Co-stars Speak Highly of Him

Despite the controversies and the scrutiny that Cruise endures, many of his co-stars, like Waddingham, have come forward to express their support and admiration for him. Other actors from the ‘Mission: Impossible’ franchise, including Hayley Atwell and Michelle Monaghan, have also praised Cruise for his professionalism and the safe and respectful environment he creates on set.

Delays in the Release of ‘Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part Two’

The release of ‘Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part Two’ has been delayed from June 2024 to May 2025 due to Hollywood strikes. This upcoming film, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, is eagerly awaited by fans worldwide. It is yet to be revealed what role Waddingham will play in this blockbuster, but her recent comments hint at a connection to the military or navy.

Regardless of the controversies surrounding Cruise, Waddingham’s admiration for him remains undiminished. Her support for Cruise, both as a professional and as an individual, underscores the respect he commands in the industry despite his detractors. As the world awaits the release of ‘Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part Two,’ fans can expect a film that will not only entertain but also inspire, much like its star, Tom Cruise.