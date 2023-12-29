Hannah Waddingham Defends Co-Star Tom Cruise Amidst ‘Mission: Impossible’ Filming

Hannah Waddingham, the English actress celebrated for her role in ‘Ted Lasso’, has publicly defended her ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Part Two’ co-star Tom Cruise, countering the common narrative that often surrounds the A-list actor. Waddingham’s glowing endorsement of Cruise comes amidst the duo’s ongoing filming of the upcoming blockbuster, which has seen its release date pushed to May 2025.

Waddingham’s Praise for Cruise

During an appearance on ITV’s James Martin’s Saturday Morning, Waddingham described Cruise as one of the most encouraging and inspiring individuals she has ever met. This warm sentiment comes after an intense five-day shoot aboard the USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier, a period in which Waddingham grew to respect Cruise’s professionalism and kindness. Her words paint a picture of Cruise that contrasts with the usual controversial headlines, often linked to his association with the Church of Scientology.

A New Perspective on Cruise

Waddingham’s defense of Cruise provides a fresh lens for fans to view the actor, highlighting his supportive demeanor and respectful nature on set. Her comments echo those of other co-stars, such as Hayley Atwell, who have also publicly commended Cruise’s conduct during filming. This positive recounting of Cruise’s on-set behavior offers a counterpoint to his critics and is a testament to his dedication to his craft.

More to Come in ‘Mission: Impossible’

Despite the filming challenges including a Hollywood actors’ strike that has caused substantial delays, Waddingham confirmed that she still has to complete shooting for some additional scenes for ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Part Two’. The film, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, is a sequel to ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Part One’, which was released in July and has already grossed over $530 million worldwide. The upcoming movie, featuring the return of Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, and Henry Czerny, is eagerly anticipated by fans.