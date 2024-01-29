Hannah Spearritt's Emotional Journey, Health Struggles on Dancing On Ice

Amid the glitter and glamour of the Dancing On Ice stage, former S Club 7 singer, Hannah Spearritt, found a deeper connection to her performance. At 42, Spearritt, now a competitor on the show, chose to skate to 'Let It Go' from the movie Frozen—a song that holds a special place in her heart, as it was her youngest daughter's favorite during a difficult time in the hospital.

Emotional Connection to 'Let It Go'

During rehearsals, Spearritt became teary as she shared the significance of the song. The thought of portraying Elsa from Frozen for her daughter was truly magical for her. The emotional connection to the song extended beyond the realm of an ordinary performance, adding a layer of depth as she skated on the icy stage.

Struggles Off the Ice

However, the journey to the stage wasn't easy for Spearritt. She openly discussed her health battles, which began in 2013 with an auto-immune condition. A tooth infection during her time on Dancing On Ice triggered a relapse of her condition, leading to several illnesses, including norovirus and flu. The infection caused her to miss numerous training sessions, leading to guilt about potentially letting down her skating partner, Andy Buchanan.

Perseverance Despite Challenges

Despite the setbacks, Spearritt's grit was evident. She considered quitting the show but chose to battle through her health issues, returning to training while still visibly unwell. The former pop star's Dancing On Ice journey was cut short after her emotional Frozen performance, which unfortunately didn't score highly with the judges. However, her resilience and emotional connection to her performance made her journey on the show an inspiring tale of strength and determination.