Arts & Entertainment

Hannah Elizabeth Rumored to Return for Love Island’s All Stars Spin-Off

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:13 am EST
Hannah Elizabeth Rumored to Return for Love Island’s All Stars Spin-Off

Hannah Elizabeth, celebrated contestant of ITV2’s Love Island’s first series, is speculated to be making a comeback on the show’s All Stars spin-off. The rumor, which surfaced recently, suggests that the 33-year-old, currently known for selling racing pictures on OnlyFans, is set to revisit the villa in pursuit of love, after a gap of over eight years.

From a Love Island Runner-Up to a Potential All-Star

Elizabeth, who emerged as the runner-up in the first series of Love Island, had captured the audience’s attention with her engagement to fellow contestant Jon Clark. Despite the fact that their relationship ended a few months after the series, her journey still remains etched in the memories of the show’s fans.

A Much-Anticipated Return

Her potential return has sparked interest and excitement. The show’s narrator, Iain Stirling, expressed his enthusiasm about her potential participation on Capital Breakfast. This news has added to the anticipation surrounding the show’s All-Star series, which promises to unite past favorites from Love Island.

Love Island All Stars Premiere

ITV has confirmed the premiere of the All-Star series on January 15. The series, hosted by Maya Jama in South Africa, will involve legendary Islanders from the past pairing up and competing to be crowned as the ultimate villa couple. The audience is eagerly waiting to see if Elizabeth, with her history and fan following, will be part of this exciting journey.

Arts & Entertainment South Africa United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

