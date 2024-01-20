Hannah Byczkowski, the triumphant contender of 'The Traitors,' has opened up about her judicious use of the 33,000 prize money that has transformed her life. The windfall was channeled into clearing her debts, securing a house, and purchasing a car. These strategic expenses have enabled her to cast aside her job in social care and spearhead a career in comedy - a long-cherished dream.

Speeding Up a New Career Path

The substantial financial backing from 'The Traitors' prize money evidently accelerated Hannah's career transition. Yet, she candidly shares that her comedy pursuit was not dictated by the financial cushion. She was determined to chase her comedic dreams, with or without the prize money. Today, she is stationed in Stoke, routinely commuting to London for her work. A major milestone on her radar is taking her comedy act to the acclaimed Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Podcasting and Television Appearances

Additionally, Hannah's post-Traitors journey includes co-hosting a podcast - 'Ghost Huns' - with Suzie Preece. They also harbor plans to take their podcast on tour. Hannah's television appearances extend beyond 'The Traitors.' She has graced the set of 'The Weakest Link' and participated in myriad interviews and talk shows, discussing and dissecting her 'The Traitors' journey.

Words of Wisdom to Future Contestants

From her unique vantage point as a past winner, Hannah offers sage advice to incoming contestants of 'The Traitors.' She cautioned them about the game's unpredictable nature, suggesting that they might not be as prepared as they think. This advice comes on the heels of recent 'The Traitors' episodes that stunned viewers with significant twists, including a contestant being subjected to a faux funeral and the eviction of a player labeled a 'villain' by viewers.