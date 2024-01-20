Handling the Undead: A Profound Exploration of Grief and Loss

Handling the Undead, a Norwegian zombie film, steers the genre into unexplored territory, trading conventional horror thrills for an introspective exploration of grief and loss. Directed by Thea Hvistendahl and adapted from John Ajvide Lindqvist's groundbreaking novel, the film centres on three unrelated families in Oslo grappling with an unthinkable reality - the return of their deceased loved ones.

Transcending Genre Expectations

While the film stars renowned actors Renate Reinsve and Anders Danielsen Lie, known for their roles in The Worst Person in the World, it is the unconventional approach to the zombie genre that sets it apart. The film does not rely on gratuitous violence or jump scares to engage viewers, instead, it leverages the psychological turmoil of its characters to create an atmosphere of tension and melancholy.

Unsettling Visuals and Minimalistic Score

The reanimated beings in Handling the Undead are depicted through exceptional makeup and prosthetics, enhancing the film's somber tone. Contrary to typical zombie films, violence is used sparingly, allowing the film's narrative to focus on the emotional impact of the reanimation on the living. Accompanying this is Peter Raeburn's minimally employed yet impactful score that heightens the dramatic moments without overwhelming them.

A Unique Take on the Zombie Narrative

Handling the Undead may not appease viewers anticipating traditional zombie horror. Yet, its strong performances, coupled with its unique perspective on life and death, render it an evocative exploration of human emotions. The film's primary focus is the emotional journey of its characters as they confront the reanimation of their loved ones, climaxing in poignant scenes and a powerful final act.