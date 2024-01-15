en English
Hande Erçel's Acting in Bambaşka Biri Under Fire, Season Finale Sparks Speculation

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:35 am EST
Turkish drama Bambaşka Biri (Another Love) has recently been in the spotlight, but not just for its intense plotlines and unexpected twists. Lead actress Hande Erçel, who plays the young prosecutor Leyla, has faced rigorous criticism on social media for her acting performance. Fans have described her performance as ‘dreadful’ and have argued that her fame is more attributable to her looks than her acting skills.

The Controversy Around Hande Erçel

Television critic Sina Koloğlu questioned the success of the series, speculating if it would have fared better with a different actress in the lead role. Hande Erçel’s acting in the series has been constantly under scrutiny, while her co-star, Burak Deniz, who portrays Kenan, a famous journalist, received praise for his role. The criticism over Erçel’s acting performance, unfortunately, led to her departure from the project after the 16th episode.

Braving the Storm

Despite the backlash, Hande Erçel has also received significant support from her international fanbase, who have rallied behind the actress. Furthermore, she remains a prominent figure in the entertainment industry. The actress has spoken out about the invasion of her privacy and the hate speech directed towards her, which adds to the complexity of her situation. It’s a stark reminder of the pressures and scrutiny that come with being in the public eye.

The Cliffhanger – A Potential Second Season?

The season finale of Bambaşka Biri ended on a cliffhanger, prompting speculation about a potential second season. The final scene only reveals Kenan’s back as he leaves a note for Leyla, contrasting with his earlier statement in the series and hinting at a potential continuation of their story. Whether or not there will be a second season, and if it will feature Erçel, remains to be seen.

Arts & Entertainment Turkey
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

