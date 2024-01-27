Hallmark's 'Romance with a Twist': A Dance of Love and Aerial Silks

Set to premiere on January 27, the Hallmark Channel's newest film, "Romance with a Twist," offers more than just a conventional love story. The movie, shot in the picturesque Ottawa region of Canada, stars Jocelyn Hudon and Olivier Renaud, both seasoned in their respective fields of ballet and circus performance.

A Tale of Two Artforms

The storyline follows Luna, a former dancer turned construction business manager played by Hudon, who gets an unexpected opportunity to transform a rundown gym into a thriving aerial studio. Her journey takes an exciting turn when she is discovered by Bennet, a professional aerialist played by Renaud, who persuades her to perform with him. As they prepare for a big performance, a relationship begins to blossom amidst the intertwining of their passions.

Behind-the-Scenes Insights

The film, directed by Maxwell McGuire and produced by Fireside Pictures and the Johnson Production Group, offers a compelling look at the demanding world of aerial performance. Notably, it features stunt doubles for the soaring aerial silk scenes, and an amusing anecdote about a stunt wig caught in the act of filming. The film's writer, Uma Incrocci, has expressed hope that the movie would inspire new students to take up aerial silks, while debunking the misconception about wearing heels during performances.

Star Performances

Hudon, an alumna of the National Ballet School of Canada and well-known for her roles in various series, brings her dancing expertise to the role of Luna. Renaud, with his rich background in acting, clowning, and performances with Cirque du Soleil, brings a unique flair to his role as Bennet. Both actors have previously held notable roles in other productions, adding depth to their characters and authenticity to their performances in "Romance with a Twist".

The film is the final installment in Hallmark's New Year New Movies! collection, promising a charming end to the series. Whether you're a fan of dance, aerial silks, or simply a good love story, "Romance with a Twist" is set to be a captivating watch.