Hallmark's 'Betty's Bad Luck in Love': A Romantic Comedy with a Twist

The Hallmark Channel brings a delightful addition to their roster with the premiere of 'Betty's Bad Luck in Love' on January 20. The romantic comedy, starring the dynamic duo of Laci J. Mailey and Marco Grazzini, promises to serve a hearty blend of love, laughter, and the classic Hallmark charm.

Advertisment

A Tale of Love Against the Odds

The film unravels the narrative of Betty, portrayed by Laci J. Mailey, a woman who believes herself to be cursed in the realm of love. However, an encounter with Alex, played by Marco Grazzini, tempts her to defy her seemingly inevitable destiny. Set against the stunning backdrop of Vancouver, Canada, the story is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the relentless pursuit of love.

Stellar Cast and Crew

Advertisment

Helmed by director Linda-Lisa Hayter, the film benefits from the expertise and charisma of its lead actors. Known for her role in 'Chesapeake Shores,' Laci J. Mailey brings a familiar face to the Hallmark Channel. Beyond acting, Mailey has made strides in directing and writing, with an upcoming feature titled 'Mary Jean Remembers.' Marco Grazzini, recognizable from 'Virgin River,' brings a diverse acting portfolio to the table. His roles in 'Kim's Convenience,' 'The Magicians,' and 'The Flash,' along with his voice work in 'Total Drama World Tour,' showcase his varied talents. Grazzini's interests in cooking and photography further add to his multifaceted personality.

A Promising Addition to Hallmark

'Betty's Bad Luck in Love' is poised to be a lighthearted spectacle, indicative of the humorous and collaborative atmosphere echoed by the cast and crew during its production. As part of Hallmark's annual 'New Year New Movies' event, the film premieres at 8 p.m. ET/PT, promising to be a warm, engaging experience for viewers worldwide.