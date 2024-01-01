en English
Arts & Entertainment

Halle Berry Welcomes 2024 with a Glittering Instagram Post and Reflections on Her Hollywood Journey

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:46 pm EST
Halle Berry, the 57-year-old Hollywood screen queen, started 2024 on a high note by sharing a captivating picture on Instagram. Marking the beginning of the new year, Berry’s post featured her sporting a black lace onesie, a gold tailored blazer, and towering black heels, all against the backdrop of a petite gold elevator. The post, accentuated by a simple caption, ‘Heelllllloooooo 2024!’, garnered significant attention, showcasing not only Berry’s impeccably maintained physique and fashion prowess but also echoing her enduring legacy in the Hollywood industry.

Reflections on a Historic Win

As Berry’s image sparked conversations online, it also served as a reminder of her momentous Oscar triumph back in 2002 for ‘Monster’s Ball.’ Despite the joy of that landmark victory, Berry expressed a sense of disappointment that her win did not pave the way for a substantial increase in African-American women bagging the Best Actress award. However, she does acknowledge the gradual progress and transformations the industry has seen over the past 21 years.

Moving the Needle in Hollywood

Contributing to this evolution, Berry’s production venture, 606 Films, established in 2014, has played a significant part. The company has been instrumental in ‘moving the needle’ in Hollywood, granting Berry the independence to morph creative ideas into screenplays and to select the producers she wishes to collaborate with. Berry strongly emphasized the fact that accolades are not the sole indicators of success or progress.

Hard Work and Talent Beyond Recognition

She further stressed that the talent and dedication of black actresses should not be evaluated solely based on the awards they receive. The struggle, the journey, and the relentless hard work often go unrecognized, and these feats, Berry believes, are as significant as any award. As Berry continues to break barriers and redefine norms, she remains a beacon of inspiration for many, setting the stage for a promising 2024.

Arts & Entertainment Hollywood United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

