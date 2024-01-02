en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Halle Berry Rings in 2024: A Stylish Start and a Look Back

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:49 pm EST
Halle Berry Rings in 2024: A Stylish Start and a Look Back

On the dawn of 2024, Hollywood’s timeless beauty, Halle Berry, rang in the New Year with a captivating ensemble. The 57-year-old actress donned a black lace bodysuit paired with an oversized gold blazer, a choice which was enthusiastically received by her followers. Berry’s post on Instagram, captioned ‘Heelllllloooooo 2024!’ was also met with high praise from fellow celebrities, including Jeanette Jenkins, Tami Roman Youngblood, and Taraji P. Henson.

Halle Berry’s New Year Reflections

As well as celebrating the arrival of 2024, Berry took a moment to reflect on the year that was. She shared an Instagram video that captured highlights from her travels, appearances at public events like the Oscars, and intimate moments with her boyfriend, Van Hunt. The couple has been dating since 2020 and their bond has been described as being ‘on another level’. An inside source has even claimed that Hunt is Berry’s ‘dream guy.’

Family and Love – Key Aspects of Berry’s Life

Berry is also a loving mother to two children, Nahla Ariela and Maceo-Robert Martinez, from her past relationships with Gabriel Aubry and Olivier Martinez, respectively. Recently, Berry and Hunt were seen together at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia. Berry was the epitome of elegance, wearing an Elie Saab Haute Couture gown. These public appearances, coupled with Hunt’s birthday post showcasing their playful side, underline their strong relationship.

A Beacon of Inspiration

Beyond her personal life, Berry continues to shine professionally. Her Oscar triumph in 2002 is a testament to her talent, and she has since become a beacon of inspiration for many. Her production venture, 606 Films, is contributing significantly to Hollywood’s evolution, giving her the freedom to transform her creative ideas into screenplays and collaborate with top-notch producers. As Berry ushers in 2024 in style, she sets the stage for a promising year ahead.

0
Arts & Entertainment Fashion United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

'Beverly Hills, 90210' Star Ian Ziering Involved in New Year's Eve Street Brawl

By BNN Correspondents

Emily Ratajkowski Ushers in 2024 with Moses Sumney: A Symbol of Strength for Divorced Women

By BNN Correspondents

Emily Blunt Shines as Kitty Oppenheimer in Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'

By BNN Correspondents

Cities as Characters: A Look at 2023's Top Films and TV Series

By BNN Correspondents

R&B Singer Monica Collapses On Stage During Houston Concert ...
@Health · 9 mins
R&B Singer Monica Collapses On Stage During Houston Concert ...
heart comment 0
PBS’s ‘Hopper: An American Love Story’ – A Deep Dive into the Life and Work of Edward Hopper

By BNN Correspondents

PBS's 'Hopper: An American Love Story' - A Deep Dive into the Life and Work of Edward Hopper
January 2024: Prince of Persia Leads the Charge in Video Game Releases

By Salman Khan

January 2024: Prince of Persia Leads the Charge in Video Game Releases
2024: A Year of Promise and Uncertainty for Racing Game Enthusiasts

By Salman Khan

2024: A Year of Promise and Uncertainty for Racing Game Enthusiasts
2024: A Year of Artistic Brilliance – Movies, Theatre, and Art Exhibitions

By BNN Correspondents

2024: A Year of Artistic Brilliance - Movies, Theatre, and Art Exhibitions
Latest Headlines
World News
Wangphu Village Calls for Action: A Plea for Governance Over Politics
2 mins
Wangphu Village Calls for Action: A Plea for Governance Over Politics
Global Spotlight on Transgender Rights: WHO's Guide to Transgender Care Sparks Controversy
2 mins
Global Spotlight on Transgender Rights: WHO's Guide to Transgender Care Sparks Controversy
Premier Legault's New Year Message Amid Quebec's Challenges: A Look Ahead at 2024
3 mins
Premier Legault's New Year Message Amid Quebec's Challenges: A Look Ahead at 2024
British Columbia Welcomes First Babies of 2024
3 mins
British Columbia Welcomes First Babies of 2024
Imran Khan Disqualified from Upcoming Elections: A Blow to Pakistan's Political Landscape
4 mins
Imran Khan Disqualified from Upcoming Elections: A Blow to Pakistan's Political Landscape
Potential Election Promise Break Over Australian Religious Freedoms Bill: Canavan Warns
4 mins
Potential Election Promise Break Over Australian Religious Freedoms Bill: Canavan Warns
Royal Biographer Questions Sussexes' Trustworthiness: A Look at Royal Dynamics
4 mins
Royal Biographer Questions Sussexes' Trustworthiness: A Look at Royal Dynamics
Election Tomorrow: A Public Demand or a Corporate Strategy?
5 mins
Election Tomorrow: A Public Demand or a Corporate Strategy?
Alex Scott Advocates for Greater Scouting Opportunities in Channel Islands
7 mins
Alex Scott Advocates for Greater Scouting Opportunities in Channel Islands
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
3 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
4 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
4 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
5 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
5 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
5 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
5 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app